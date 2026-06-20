Giants players deny pressure to wear Pride hats amid backlash

Giants pitchers say no one forced Pride hats on them as a Bible-verse protest triggered an MLB rule violation warning and a federal civil-rights probe.

A Pride Night celebration at Oracle Park turned into a dispute over workplace expression after several San Francisco Giants pitchers altered team-issued rainbow caps with Bible verses and another, Sam Hentges, declined to wear the hat at all. The episode, which unfolded during the Giants’ June 12 game against the Chicago Cubs, has now spilled into Major League Baseball’s rulebook, the Justice Department and a broader debate over where symbolic inclusion ends and coercion begins.

The Giants had promoted the event as a Pride Night presented by Gilead, with the club saying it would celebrate Pride and the LGBTQIA+ community. The team also used an “SF” cap with Pride colors, part of a program that MLB has expanded across the league during Pride Month. MLB has said more than 20 clubs now stage some kind of Pride event or activation, showing how routine these celebrations have become for the sport’s business and public-relations machinery.

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But the hats quickly became the flashpoint. Later reporting identified the players involved as Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker, who wrote the Bible verse reference Genesis 9:11-16 on the caps. MLB then warned players that writing on uniforms violated league rules. The league has long treated uniform consistency as part of its brand control, but the incident exposed the tension when that control collides with players’ religious expression or objections to a team’s symbolic messaging.

The Giants’ Pride history made the backlash more visible. MLB has previously noted that the Giants were the first team to wear Pride colors on field in an earlier Pride Day effort. In 2022, the Giants and Dodgers became the first two MLB teams to wear Pride caps in the same game, a milestone that underscored how teams have woven Pride into their public identity.

Photo by Mason McCall

Now the controversy has moved well beyond baseball operations. The U.S. Department of Justice announced a civil-rights investigation into MLB over whether the league engaged in religious discrimination, and officials said the matter was referred to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for further review. The dispute also drew reactions from Vice President JD Vance, the San Francisco Archdiocese and Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway.

San Francisco Giants via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Attendance at Oracle Park did not appear to collapse immediately. Reported crowds were 38,115 on Friday, 35,142 on Saturday and 40,093 on Sunday, suggesting that the argument over the hats may travel farther than its initial public reaction. What remains is the same recurring problem for pro sports: when inclusion becomes a branded obligation, the line between participation and pressure gets harder to defend.