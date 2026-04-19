Giants Trade Dexter Lawrence to Bengals for No. 10 Pick

The New York Giants have traded standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dexter Lawrence, a cornerstone of the New York Giants’ defensive front, is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals after a blockbuster trade that shakes up both teams ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Multiple outlets, including The New York Times, NBC Sports, and ESPN, confirmed that the Giants will receive the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in return for the veteran defensive tackle.

Trade Details and Confirmation

Trade agreed upon April 19, 2026, as reported by all major outlets

The Bengals acquire Dexter Lawrence, while the Giants receive Cincinnati’s first-round pick at No. 10 overall

ProFootballRumors.com was among the first to break the news, noting that the agreement marks a significant move for both organizations as they approach the draft. The New York Times cited a source close to the negotiations, confirming the deal’s completion and its key terms.

Lawrence’s Impact and Performance

Lawrence, drafted by the Giants in 2019, has developed into one of the NFL’s premier interior defenders. Over his career, he became a consistent force on the defensive line, posting career highs in tackles and sacks during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. His ability to disrupt the run and generate interior pressure made him a foundational player for New York’s defense.

Lawrence started 81 games for the Giants, recording 21.5 career sacks and 305 total tackles

He was named to the Pro Bowl in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons

His durability and effectiveness were key factors in the Giants’ defensive identity, but recent roster and salary cap considerations may have influenced the team’s decision to move in a new direction.

Strategic Implications for the Giants

The Giants’ decision to trade Lawrence comes as they seek to build through the draft and capitalize on a first-round selection. ESPN and NBC Sports both highlighted that the No. 10 pick gives the team flexibility to address several roster needs, including offensive line, wide receiver, or possibly quarterback, depending on how the board falls.

The Giants finished the 2023 season with a 6-11 record, struggling to generate consistent pressure and stop the run late in the year

Acquiring a top-10 pick provides an opportunity to add an impact rookie on a cost-controlled contract

The Giants’ recent first-round picks have focused on high-upside prospects at key positions

As the draft approaches, analysts have begun to speculate on potential targets for the Giants at No. 10, with offensive and defensive line prospects among the most commonly discussed options.

Bengals’ Perspective: Upgrading the Defensive Front

For the Bengals, acquiring Lawrence is a statement of intent as they look to return to playoff contention. Cincinnati, which finished 9-8 in 2023 and just missed the postseason, adds one of the league’s best run defenders to a unit that has struggled against top rushing attacks.

The Bengals’ defensive line ranked in the bottom half of the league in sacks and run defense efficiency last season

Lawrence’s arrival is expected to anchor the interior and create more opportunities for edge rushers

Cincinnati’s recent drafts have focused on offensive talent, making this a significant defensive investment

With Lawrence under contract for several more years, the Bengals are betting on immediate impact and veteran leadership to help them compete in a competitive AFC North.

What Comes Next

With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, both franchises are positioned for a pivotal offseason. The Giants now own a top-10 pick and flexibility to reshape their roster, while the Bengals have secured a proven difference-maker for their defensive line.

The trade signals a shift in team-building philosophy for both clubs and sets the stage for further moves as the draft unfolds. How the Giants use their new pick, and how Lawrence fits into the Bengals’ scheme, will be closely watched storylines as the 2026 season approaches.