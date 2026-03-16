Giants Sign Darnell Mooney to One-Year, $10M Deal

The New York Giants have agreed to a one-year contract with wide receiver Darnell Mooney, aiming to boost their offensive options for the upcoming season.

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with wide receiver Darnell Mooney on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports from ESPN and NFL.com. The deal is reportedly valued at up to $10 million, giving the Giants additional depth and speed at a position in need of reinforcement.

Contract Details and Financials

NFL.com reported that Mooney’s agreement with the Giants is a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. While exact details regarding incentives and guarantees have not yet been disclosed, the structure suggests a prove-it scenario for the wideout as he enters his sixth NFL season. Readers can review a detailed contract breakdown for Darnell Mooney once official terms are filed.

Mooney’s NFL Track Record

Darnell Mooney, 26, arrives in New York after five seasons with the Chicago Bears. Over his career, Mooney has established himself as a reliable target with the ability to stretch the field. According to Pro Football Reference, Mooney has amassed more than 3,000 career receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2021, when he posted 81 receptions for 1,055 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Five NFL seasons, all with Chicago

Career-high 1,055 receiving yards in 2021

Versatile role as both deep threat and possession receiver

Mooney’s season-by-season statistics highlight both his consistency and big-play potential, even as Chicago’s offense has struggled in recent years.

What Mooney Brings to the Giants

The Giants’ offense has been searching for reliable receiving production, and Mooney’s signing addresses a clear need. His speed and route running can help open up the field for quarterback Daniel Jones and complement the team’s younger receivers. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mooney consistently ranks among the league leaders in average separation per route and has demonstrated the ability to generate yards after the catch.

For the Giants, whose passing attack ranked in the bottom third of the league last season, the addition of Mooney offers:

Proven deep threat capabilities

Veteran presence for a young receiving corps

Potential to improve overall offensive efficiency

Mooney’s advanced metrics, including catch rate and yards per target, suggest he could be a valuable asset if integrated effectively into the Giants’ offensive scheme. For a deeper look at his advanced performance analytics, Football Outsiders offers detailed breakdowns.

Looking Ahead

The Giants’ decision to sign Mooney on a short-term contract reflects a strategic approach: adding a proven playmaker without making a long-term commitment, while giving Mooney an opportunity to re-establish his value on the open market. If he returns to his peak form from 2021, Mooney could play a crucial role in upgrading the Giants’ passing attack and improving their chances in the competitive NFC East.

For fans interested in how Mooney’s arrival might impact the Giants’ overall performance, comprehensive team statistics are available for further exploration.