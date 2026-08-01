Giants suspend Harrison Bader's pay after scooter crash

The Giants suspended Harrison Bader's pay after a scooter crash in San Francisco, turning a late-night accident into a contract dispute.

The Giants suspended Harrison Bader's pay after a scooter crash, putting the fine print of MLB contracts at the center of a bizarre off-field injury case. Bader, 32, was already on the injured list with left plantar fasciitis and met with a foot and ankle specialist in Indianapolis on Monday to assess the original injury.

The crash happened late Saturday night into early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Marina District near Balboa Cafe. The Giants confirmed earlier in the week that Bader had been in an accident and said they were still gathering details. San Francisco Fire Department officials confirmed a fire truck was involved, but investigators did not immediately determine whether Bader struck the truck or the truck struck him. Later accounts said the scooter hit the back of the fire truck and that the truck ran over Bader’s already injured foot.

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The pay decision highlights a basic tension in pro sports labor law: guaranteed salary is not the same thing as unconditional salary. In Major League Baseball, the uniform player contract and the collective bargaining agreement govern when a club must keep paying an injured player and when it can invoke exceptions tied to discipline, prohibited conduct or hazardous activity language. An ordinary baseball injury is one thing; an off-duty scooter crash can trigger a different set of clauses if the contract allows it.

That contract logic is not unique to baseball. Similar hazardous-activity provisions appear across major professional sports, including the NFL, NBA, WNBA and MLB, giving clubs and insurers a contractual basis to scrutinize injuries caused by risky off-field behavior. The Bader case shows the pressure points in that system: player autonomy, team discipline and the language buried in guaranteed deals that can still leave room for a pay dispute.

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Some reports said the Giants were shutting Bader down for the season after the accident, which further damaged the same left foot that had already kept him sidelined. The San Francisco Standard also noted that Bader had a history of scooter incidents. The episode has already revived comparisons with earlier unusual Giants injury stories, including Jeff Kent’s motorcycle-related mystery, a reminder that off-field accidents can quickly become labor questions as much as medical ones.