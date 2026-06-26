Gigaom founder Om Malik dies after long heart-related illness

Om Malik, who built Gigaom into a tech media powerhouse, died June 24 at Stanford Hospital after a long heart-related illness.

Om Malik, who turned Gigaom from a one-man blog into one of Silicon Valley’s most influential media voices, died June 24, 2026, at Stanford Hospital after a long heart-related illness. He was surrounded by family and friends. His death closed the arc on a career that helped move tech coverage away from distant business reporting and toward the sharper, more insider-driven journalism that helped Silicon Valley see its own power and blind spots.

Malik founded Gigaom in 2001 and quickly made it more than a personal blog. True Ventures later described how he grew it into a media company and research firm with seed funding from the firm, a model that reflected the changing economics of technology journalism as much as the changing culture of the industry itself. Gigaom became a place where founders, investors and readers tracked not just product launches and earnings, but the deeper forces shaping how the tech sector talked about itself.

That influence made Malik a central figure in the ecosystem he covered. The New York Times noted that Gigaom established him as a leading voice in tech and signaled a shift in how the media covered the industry. Malik’s reporting and commentary fit a moment when the center of gravity in tech journalism was moving closer to Silicon Valley, with writers expected to understand venture capital, product cycles, platform power and the mythology around founders as fluently as they once covered quarterly results.

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After joining True Ventures in 2008 as a venture partner, Malik increasingly focused on technology trend prediction and on helping guide investment decisions. True Ventures said he was promoted to partner in 2014 and later became partner emeritus in 2020. His role there reflected another side of his career: Malik was not only chronicling the tech world, he was also helping shape how investors read it, using the same judgment that made his writing influential in the first place.

Malik had survived a heart attack in 2007, and his later illness had been prolonged. His absence has already drawn tributes from Silicon Valley figures and investors, including Mamoon Hamid of Kleiner Perkins, who said Malik’s advice, encouragement and friendship had a profound impact on founders and investors across the technology ecosystem.

Christopher Michel via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Gigaom itself did not survive in its original form. The site shut down in March 2015 after running out of money and becoming unable to pay creditors in full. Its website and content were acquired by Knowingly and relaunched in June 2015, but the original Gigaom era remained tied to Malik’s name, and to the moment when a blogger helped rewrite how tech journalism covered power in Silicon Valley.