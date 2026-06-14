Gignac dice que se quedará para siempre en México, su hogar

André-Pierre Gignac arrived in Monterrey in June 2015 as a free agent and became Tigres’ all-time top scorer, then a symbol of belonging in a city that embraced him.

André-Pierre Gignac arrived in Monterrey in June 2015 as a free agent from Olympique de Marseille without knowing the city, and he left France with a career already marked by a debut at FC Lorient in 2004 and a Ligue 1 scoring title with Toulouse FC in 2008-09. Ten years later, the striker who once came in as an import had become Tigres’ all-time top scorer in every competition and one of the most durable figures in Mexican football. His story is now about more than goals. It is about how a club icon can be absorbed into the identity of a city.

At Club Tigres UANL, Gignac’s numbers turned into trophies. He won five Liga MX championships, Apertura 2015, 2016, 2017, Clausura 2019 and Clausura 2023, along with Campeón de Campeones in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2023. He also lifted the Concacaf Champions League in 2020 and the Campeones Cup in 2018 and 2023. Those titles helped define one of the most successful eras in Tigres history and made Gignac the face of a run that changed the club’s standing at home and abroad.

The bond between Gignac and Monterrey deepened beyond the pitch. In 2016, he said he wanted to seek Mexican citizenship through naturalization because he felt at home in Mexico and because one of his sons was born in Monterrey. He obtained Mexican nationality in 2019, a formal step that reflected a public attachment already visible in the city’s football culture. By then, Gignac was not just a foreign star living in Nuevo León. He had become part of the local story.

Photo by Jeffrey Paa Kwesi Opare

That status was reinforced in 2019, when Tigres announced it would build a statue in his honor outside Estadio Universitario. The tribute captured how thoroughly a French forward had been folded into the symbolism of the club and the city. In June 2024, TUDN marked nine years since his arrival in Mexico, a reminder that his influence had lasted far longer than the typical cycle of an imported signing. For Monterrey, Gignac has come to represent a modern football reality: a player can arrive from abroad, win everything in sight, and still end up standing for the place that adopted him.