Gilgeous-Alexander Wins Second Straight NBA MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes history as the 14th player to secure consecutive NBA MVP awards, spotlighting his impact on the Thunder and the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has solidified his place among basketball’s elite, becoming the 14th player in NBA history to win back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards. The announcement, highlighted by both NBA.com and CBS Sports, underscores Gilgeous-Alexander’s remarkable consistency and leadership for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2025-26 season.

Historic Achievement in NBA MVP Voting

The accomplishment places Gilgeous-Alexander in rare company, joining a select group of superstars who have earned the league’s highest individual honor in consecutive years. According to the list of back-to-back MVP winners, this feat has only been achieved by basketball icons such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Nikola Jokic.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the 14th player in league history to accomplish this milestone.

in league history to accomplish this milestone. The Thunder guard’s recognition comes amid his standout performance and leadership throughout the season.

Thunder's Rising Fortunes

Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP campaign coincided with the Thunder’s surge in the Western Conference standings. His impact was felt across the board, driving Oklahoma City’s push toward the playoffs and elevating the franchise’s status. The Thunder’s results throughout the season are available in detail on their game log and the current standings.

The Thunder’s improvement has been closely tied to Gilgeous-Alexander’s growth as a leader and scorer.

His performance has helped Oklahoma City maintain a competitive edge in the tightly contested Western Conference.

Statistical Excellence and Consistency

Over the past two seasons, Gilgeous-Alexander has delivered elite numbers, cementing his status as one of the league’s top guards. He posted impressive averages across points, assists, and defensive categories, as detailed on Basketball-Reference and NBA.com.

Consistently ranked among the NBA’s scoring leaders

Contributed across multiple statistical categories, including assists and steals

Maintained strong shooting percentages and advanced metrics

Legacy and Comparison with Past MVPs

Gilgeous-Alexander’s achievement invites comparison with previous back-to-back MVP winners. The historical context is available on the NBA MVP Award Winners page and through statistical comparisons to other MVPs.

His back-to-back MVPs echo performances by the game’s greatest players.

Statistically, Gilgeous-Alexander holds up well against recent MVPs in advanced categories.

Looking Ahead

As Gilgeous-Alexander continues to build his legacy, the Thunder’s future appears bright. His back-to-back MVP awards not only reflect individual excellence but also signal Oklahoma City's emergence as a contender in the years to come. With ongoing development and strong team support, Gilgeous-Alexander’s place in NBA history is secure—and his impact likely to grow further.