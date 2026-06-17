Gilgo Beach killer gets three life sentences plus 25 years to life

Rex Heuermann was sentenced to three life terms plus 25 years to life, closing a case that went cold for decades before a Chevrolet Avalanche helped break it open.

Rex Heuermann will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Suffolk County judge imposed three consecutive life sentences and four additional terms of 25 years to life for the killings of eight women tied to the Gilgo Beach case. The 62-year-old Long Island architect had admitted in April to strangling the victims in a case that stretched from 1993 to 2010 and terrorized families across Long Island and beyond.

The sentence, handed down in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, capped one of the most closely watched homicide cases in recent New York history. Heuermann agreed to the plea on April 8, 2026, admitting the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Sandra Costilla, Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, and acknowledging the death of Karen Vergata, who was not formally charged but was included in the plea agreement. Prosecutors said he would not face any other prosecution connected to the eight victims if he cooperated with the FBI going forward.

AI-generated illustration

The long delay in solving the case defined the public reaction as much as the sentence itself. Investigators said Heuermann was identified as a suspect in 2022 after a first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche was linked to him, along with witness evidence connected to Amber Costello’s disappearance. Prosecutors also pointed to the scale of the investigation, which they said included 120 terabytes of material and more than 7,015 pages of documents, a record that showed how far the case had to be reconstructed years after the killings began.

Relatives of the victims filled the courtroom and reacted emotionally as Heuermann admitted the crimes. Several sobbed as he acknowledged the deaths, then listened as family members condemned him as a coward and demanded accountability after years of waiting for justice. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said the case was one of the most consequential homicide investigations in Long Island history, a description that reflected both the brutality of the crimes and the years investigators spent piecing together the evidence.

Photo by khezez | خزاز

Heuermann’s ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, and their daughter, Victoria Heuermann, attended the hearing. Ellerup later said her thoughts and prayers were with the victims and their families and asked for privacy. For the families of the dead, the sentence ended a chapter that began on Ocean Parkway and stretched through Gilgo Beach, Fire Island, Tobay Beach, Manorville and Southampton, but the larger lesson remains: vulnerable women were overlooked for years until modern digital evidence and renewed police work forced the case back into focus.