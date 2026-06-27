Giraffe found safe after two weeks roaming Texas Hill Country

Gracie the giraffe was found 4 miles from her Texas ranch after two weeks loose in the Hill Country, then a vet team moved in.

Gracie the giraffe was found safe Friday morning, June 26, just miles from the Texas ranch she escaped from nearly two weeks earlier. Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson said the young reticulated giraffe was spotted about 4 miles south of Cedar Hollow Ranch near Leakey, in the rugged Texas Hill Country.

Vick Jones, the owner of Cedar Hollow Ranch, located Gracie during an aerial search with help from Jeff Hill of Concho Aviation, then contacted a veterinarian and began assembling a team to safely capture her and bring her home. The search had stretched across brushy, broken terrain that made the animal difficult to track on the ground and pushed searchers to rely on helicopters, drones and game cameras.

Gracie's disappearance prompted a reward of $5,000 for information leading to her return. The Real County Animal Rescue-Shelter Facebook post put the giraffe's disappearance at June 12, giving the search a date and a narrow window before Friday's discovery. By the time she was found, she was appearing healthy, even "fat and happy" after her time on the loose.

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Gracie was about 3 to 4 years old. Her age and size made the recovery more complicated than a simple livestock roundup, especially in Real County's steep Hill Country backroads and thick cover. The find ended a search that had drawn in aviation support, local law enforcement and veterinary help.