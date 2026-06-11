Girl charged after stabbing at Manchester school injures three

A 14-year-old girl faces attempted murder charges after a school stabbing injured two pupils and a teacher, as counter-terror police examine the case.

A 14-year-old girl has been charged after a stabbing at Co-op Academy Manchester left two pupils and a teacher injured, prompting a counter-terror investigation and renewed scrutiny of school safety and youth violence in Greater Manchester. Police said the school moved quickly into lockdown and staff detained the suspect before officers arrived, a response that authorities say prevented further harm.

Greater Manchester Police said the girl faces three counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a bladed article on school premises. She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 12 June 2026. The attack happened on Tuesday 9 June 2026 at the school on Plant Hill Road in Blackley, north Manchester.

The injured pupils were both 14, one boy and one girl, while the staff member was a 27-year-old man. All three were taken to hospital and later discharged after police said their injuries were not serious. Officers said the prompt action by school staff helped contain the incident before more people could be hurt.

Counter Terrorism Policing North West is leading the investigation, but police stressed that the incident has not been declared a terrorist attack. Detectives are keeping an open mind about motive. Police also said the suspect had been detained under the Mental Health Act for assessment before being released back into police custody, an important detail in a case involving a child and strict legal safeguards around both welfare and disclosure.

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Chief Inspector Jon Shilvock said the impact on those directly involved, as well as witnesses, would be significant, and urged the public not to speculate or circulate names on social media. That warning reflects the tension now facing authorities and the school community: families want clear information, but police are trying to protect the integrity of the inquiry and the privacy of a 14-year-old suspect.

The case comes against a backdrop of continuing concern about knife crime involving young people in Manchester, including the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Ibrahima Seck in north Manchester in 2025. It also lands in the shadow of Martyn’s Law, the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, which received Royal Assent on 3 April 2025 and is designed to improve preparedness and protective security at public premises and events, including educational settings. For schools, the message is clear: rapid lockdowns, trained staff and tighter planning are now central to keeping pupils safe when violence breaks out.