Gisele Bündchen praises Joaquim Valente in Father's Day tribute, skips Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen honored Joaquim Valente and her father on Father’s Day, while leaving Tom Brady out of a post that spotlighted their infant son.

Gisele Bündchen used Father’s Day to make a clear public statement about the men shaping her family now. In an Instagram tribute on Sunday, June 21, 2026, she praised Joaquim Valente as an “incredible role model” and thanked him for “leading by example,” while also honoring her father, Valdir Bündchen.

The post, which included rare family photos of Valente with Bündchen and their infant son, kept the focus tightly on her current household. Tom Brady, the father of Bündchen’s older children, Benjamin and Vivian, was not mentioned.

That omission carried extra weight because Brady and Bündchen have long handled holiday messages with a public symmetry that now appears to have broken. Brady posted Mother’s Day tributes in May to Bündchen and to Bridget Moynahan, the mother of his eldest son, making Bündchen’s silence on Father’s Day stand out by comparison.

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The post also underscored how Bündchen has reshaped the public narrative around her private life. She and Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, and Bündchen’s family image has since centered on her relationship with Valente. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in February 2025, and reports have said the child remains unnamed publicly. Some accounts placed the birth on February 5, 2025.

Bündchen and Valente also reportedly married on December 3, 2025, in Surfside, Florida, turning their relationship from a quiet romance into a formal family unit less than a year before this Father’s Day tribute. That timeline matters because the post was not simply a celebration of fatherhood. It reflected a blended household in which Valente is now the father of Bündchen’s youngest child, Brady remains the father of Benjamin and Vivian, and Valdir Bündchen still holds a central place in her family story.

Tiago Chediak via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

For celebrity parents, these holiday posts have become more than personal gestures. They are carefully watched signals, part family album and part branding exercise, with intimate photos of children and partners generating the kind of engagement that keeps stars visible while preserving a degree of control over the narrative. Bündchen’s message offered that mix in full: affectionate, selective, and unmistakably directed toward the life she is building now.