Glasgow 2026 succeeds, but Commonwealth Games future still uncertain

Glasgow packed 11 days into four venues and 674 medals, but Victoria’s withdrawal and the “Games Reset” show the Commonwealth model still lacks a secure future.

Glasgow’s stripped-down Commonwealth Games ended as a crowd-pleaser, but the event also exposed how fragile the movement’s future has become. The 23rd Commonwealth Games ran for 11 days from Thursday 23 July to Sunday 2 August 2026, used just four venues and staged 10 sports, including six Para sports, with 674 medals handed out and thousands of fans turning the compact programme into a success in isolation.

That success mattered because Glasgow was not meant to be the long-term answer. Victoria withdrew as host, leaving Glasgow as the only option to stage the 2026 Games, and Commonwealth Sport has since used the event as proof that a leaner model can still work. The organisation has described Glasgow 2026 as “the start of a new era” and has pushed a “Games Reset” built around a reimagined, more collaborative format.

AI-generated illustration

The format in Glasgow was markedly different from the sprawling editions that once defined the Commonwealth Games. Commonwealth Sport said the Games were being delivered “at pace” and “on track for success,” a message reinforced by the small venue footprint and the reduced sports programme. For future hosts, that makes the Glasgow model more replicable where there are existing venues, a ready city-centre footprint and the political will to stage a shorter, cheaper event without trying to match the scale of the Olympics or the old Commonwealth model.

But the same qualities that made Glasgow workable also show the pressure point. A cut-price Games can ease the cost burden on hosts, yet it also raises the question of what is lost when the programme is trimmed back. Scale, breadth and long-term certainty have all been part of the Commonwealth Games’ identity, and those are exactly the elements now in doubt.

Photo by George Zografidis

The next test comes in India, where Amdavad has been confirmed as host of the 2030 centenary Games. Commonwealth Sport has framed that decision as part of the event’s future, while also saying 2025 was a defining year for the movement and noting that seven nations had declared interest in future hosting. That interest suggests the Games still have an international pull, even as the financing model is being rewritten.

Scottish Government via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Glasgow showed that a smaller Commonwealth Games can still deliver atmosphere, medals and public goodwill. It did not solve the deeper question of whether the event can keep doing so without regular host withdrawals, a larger reset to the business model and a guarantee that the next city will not again be asked to rescue the movement at the last minute.