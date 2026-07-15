Glasgow father filmed anti-immigration protest, then faced racist abuse online

Quoroum Beg said a viral clip of him on swings was twisted into racist abuse after Tommy Robinson called him an “invader,” then later corrected himself.

A viral clip of Quoroum Beg sitting on children’s swings in Glasgow turned into a racist pile-on after Tommy Robinson reposted it to his two million X followers and called the 43-year-old father an “invader.” The post drew more than 120,000 views on X and left Beg saying his name and image had been dragged through the mud far beyond Scotland.

Beg said the confrontation began at Richmond Park in the Gorbals, near his home, as an anti-immigration demonstration moved toward the area on Sunday evening, July 12, 2026. He said he had been there with his children when the march approached, and that he took the children away after hearing it come near the park. He later returned to collect his car and ended up filming the demonstrators.

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Police advised Beg not to shout or antagonize the crowd, and officers later led him away toward a playground. Police Scotland also gave him an emergency contact number for urgent safety concerns after the incident. Beg said he fears for his safety after the online abuse, and that the damage to his reputation has gone global.

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Beg said Robinson’s correction did not amount to a proper apology and focused too much on the hurt caused. Robinson later posted on X: “In this instance I got it wrong, as did many others.”

Photo by Doğan Alpaslan Demir

Targje via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Beg, who was born in Glasgow, has lived in the Gorbals with his family for four years and works full-time in the city. He has three children.