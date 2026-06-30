Glasgow hospital tests patient for possible Ebola after overseas travel

A Glasgow hospital tested a patient for suspected Ebola after overseas travel, and part of the Acute Receiving Unit was partially closed while precautions were imposed.

A patient at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow was tested for suspected Ebola after returning from travel to an affected country overseas, triggering infection-control measures in the Acute Receiving Unit. The patient was admitted in the early hours of Tuesday and appeared at the unit around 6am, while part of the ward was partially closed.

Public Health Scotland said there were well-established protocols for assessing and testing travellers arriving in the UK from Ebola-affected areas, with contact tracing and precautionary testing used where needed. That process is designed to separate a possible case quickly, protect staff and other patients, and move the person into the right clinical pathway while laboratory testing is carried out.

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The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, at 1345 Govan Road in Glasgow’s Govan area, is part of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. The hospital’s response came as health officials monitored a major Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, where the World Health Organization said the situation was evolving rapidly, with rising case numbers, wider geographic spread and cross-border transmission into Uganda.

Source: BBC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that by June 22 the Democratic Republic of the Congo had confirmed more than 1,000 cases, making it the third-largest Ebola outbreak on record. The scale of that outbreak has kept international surveillance systems alert for travellers returning from affected regions, even though suspected cases remain far more common than confirmed infections.

Thomas Nugent via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

If the Glasgow patient were confirmed to have Ebola, it would be the first case in Britain since the 2014 to 2015 episode in which health workers contracted the virus. For now, the key steps remain testing, isolation and tracing any relevant contacts, with hospital and public health teams applying the standard precautions built for exactly this kind of alert.