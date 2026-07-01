Global mergers hit record 2.8 trillion dollars as mega-deals surge

Global mergers hit 2.8 trillion dollars in six months as 47 mega-deals topped 10 billion dollars each, raising fresh questions about competition and concentration.

Global mergers and acquisitions reached 2.8 trillion dollars in the first half of 2026, a record for any six-month stretch and a 48 percent jump from a year earlier. The surge came even as the number of announced deals fell 9 percent to 24,000, a six-year low, showing that far fewer transactions accounted for far more money.

The market’s center of gravity shifted sharply toward the biggest bets. LSEG data show that 47 deals larger than 10 billion dollars generated more than 1.3 trillion dollars in value, nearly half of all global M&A volume, the largest share ever recorded. Among the headline transactions were NextEra Energy’s 66.8 billion dollar merger with Dominion Energy and SpaceX’s roughly 60 billion dollar purchase of Cursor.

That concentration matters beyond dealmaking circles because mega-mergers can reshape prices, employment and the size of retirement portfolios tied to the companies involved. When boards choose to combine at this scale, they are effectively deciding how much competition survives in power, technology, finance and other sectors that touch household bills and long-term savings.

Bankers involved in the market said the rebound reflected more than cheap optimism. Financing remained available for large transactions, and boards were increasingly willing to approve transformational combinations even in the face of geopolitical and macroeconomic volatility. Jay Hofmann of JPMorgan said companies wanted to position themselves for the future, while Ivan Farman of Bank of America said a smaller billion-dollar deal can take as much time as a much larger one, so companies move quickly when a major opportunity appears.

Investors are also rewarding scale and durable competitive advantages, encouraging management teams to revive long-discussed takeover ideas. That dynamic has helped bring long-delayed strategic combinations back into play, especially when executives believe size will help defend margins, extend market share or lock in supply chains.

The policy backdrop is also turning more permissive in several major markets. In Europe, policymakers are proposing rule changes aimed at making it easier to create local champions. In the United States, bankers say the Trump administration appears more open to large combinations. In Asia, cash-rich Japanese groups are expected to stay active as governance reforms push them to use excess capital more efficiently.

For now, the numbers point to a market in which the largest strategic moves are back in favor even as smaller deal flow remains softer. The risk is that a boom in mega-deals could strengthen investment and industrial scale while also narrowing competition in ways consumers will eventually pay for.