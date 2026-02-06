US-Russia Nuclear Arms Treaty Expires: Trump Rejects Extension

The expiration of the US-Russia nuclear arms treaty marks a pivotal shift in global security, with Trump's refusal to renew sparking uncertainty and debate.

The longstanding nuclear arms control agreement between the United States and Russia has expired, thrusting global security dynamics into a new era of uncertainty after President Donald Trump refused to renew the treaty and instead called for a broader deal that would also include China.

End of an Era: Key Treaty Expires

The expiration of the US-Russia nuclear arms treaty on February 5, 2026, signals the first time in decades that no formal agreement limits the world's two largest nuclear arsenals. The treaty, which had served as a cornerstone of nuclear stability since its inception, placed verifiable caps on the deployment of strategic nuclear weapons by both Washington and Moscow.

Trump Administration's Position: No Extension Without China

President Trump has made clear that his administration will not pursue an extension of the existing US-Russia nuclear arms treaty, rejecting calls from Russian President Vladimir Putin to maintain the current limits. Instead, Trump has argued that any future agreement should also include China, which is not a party to the expiring treaty but has a smaller nuclear arsenal compared to the US and Russia. This stance has introduced a new layer of complexity to arms control negotiations.

Global Implications: Strategic Uncertainty and Rising Tensions

The decision not to extend the treaty has prompted concern among arms control experts and international leaders, who warn that the absence of binding limits could spark a new arms race and undermine decades of progress toward nuclear risk reduction. Without the treaty’s verification mechanisms, both nations now have greater freedom to expand or modernize their nuclear forces, potentially increasing strategic instability.

Previous treaty limited both sides to 1,550 deployed strategic warheads each

Verification measures and inspections were a hallmark of the agreement

Lack of extension means no formal constraints on nuclear deployments

Russia’s Reaction: Calls for Extension Rebuffed

Russian President Vladimir Putin had publicly called for an extension of the treaty, emphasizing its value for global security. These overtures were ultimately rejected by the Trump administration, as reported by both Politico and ABC News. With the expiration, Russia has signaled disappointment and warned of the risks posed by the breakdown of formal arms control mechanisms.

China’s Role: A New Factor in Arms Control Talks

Trump’s push to bring China into future arms control negotiations reflects concerns about Beijing’s growing military capabilities. However, China has repeatedly stated that its nuclear arsenal is much smaller than those of the US and Russia and has resisted joining trilateral talks. This impasse complicates the outlook for any new agreement that would satisfy all three nations’ interests.

What’s Next for Nuclear Arms Control?

With the demise of the US-Russia nuclear arms treaty, the path forward for arms control remains unclear. Analysts warn that without a new framework, the world’s major nuclear powers could soon increase their arsenals, eroding decades of stability. The challenge now lies in whether future negotiations can bridge the divide between the US, Russia, and China—or if a new era of unconstrained competition has begun.

The world now watches to see if diplomatic efforts can succeed where previous agreements have unraveled, or if increased tensions and unchecked arsenals will define the next chapter of nuclear security.