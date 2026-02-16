Nations are moving from a US-dominated system to a multipolar approach, reshaping the foundations of international law and global governance.

The global balance of power is undergoing a profound transformation as states move away from the longstanding US-led, rules-based order toward a more multipolar system anchored in international law. This shift is redefining the structures of global governance, economic relations, and the mechanisms by which stability and cooperation are maintained.

From Unipolarity to Multipolarity

Following the end of the Cold War, the world saw the emergence of a US-dominated order, often described as the rules-based international system. This framework was shaped by Western values, economic liberalization, and US military and diplomatic predominance. However, in recent years, the rise of new powers and shifting economic dynamics have challenged this unipolar arrangement.

Emerging economies such as China and India have seen rapid growth, altering the global economic outlook and redistributing influence among major actors.

Military power has become more diffused, as tracked in the SIPRI Arms Transfers Database, with countries like Russia, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia expanding their capabilities and regional roles.

Institutions such as the United Nations and World Trade Organization have seen increased calls for reform to better reflect contemporary realities.

Challenges to the Rules-Based Order

The rules-based order, while providing decades of relative stability, has increasingly faced criticism from countries that see it as disproportionately favoring Western interests. Eurasia Review highlights concerns that the system's enforcement mechanisms, including UN Security Council sanctions, often reflect the geopolitical priorities of the US and its allies, sometimes at the expense of broader international consensus.

Many states advocate for a renewed commitment to the UN Charter as the only universally accepted basis for international law. This approach emphasizes state sovereignty, non-interference, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Economic and Security Implications

The transition toward a multipolar order is evident in both economic and security spheres. According to the World Bank's global economic prospects, emerging markets now account for a growing share of global GDP, trade, and investment flows. This economic shift is matched by new strategic alignments, with regional organizations and alliances gaining prominence in shaping security dynamics.

Multilateral trade agreements outside the US-EU orbit, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), are reshaping international commerce, as reflected in WTO trade data.

Security cooperation is increasingly managed through regional forums and ad hoc coalitions, rather than exclusively through traditional Western-led alliances.

Debate Over Future Governance

Opinions differ on the implications of this transition. Supporters of multipolarity argue that a more balanced distribution of power will lead to fairer governance and more inclusive decision-making. Critics caution that the absence of a clear hegemon could risk instability, as competing interests may undermine the effectiveness of international institutions.

As noted by Eurasia Review, the evolving landscape requires adaptation and dialogue: "The transformation from a US-centric system to a multipolar framework is not merely a redistribution of power, but a redefinition of the principles that underpin global order."

Looking Ahead

The movement from a US-led, rules-based order to a multipolar system rooted in international law is still unfolding. Outcomes will depend on how major powers reconcile their interests with collective norms and how global institutions adapt to changing realities. What is clear is that the international community stands at a crossroads, with the potential for both cooperation and contestation in the years ahead.