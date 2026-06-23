Global stocks tumble as Fed rate expectations curb tech shares

Stocks slid as traders priced in a longer stretch of high rates, sending tech lower and keeping mortgages, card bills and borrowing costs under pressure.

Global stocks sold off as investors abruptly reset expectations for U.S. interest rates, punishing technology shares and other expensive growth names that had ridden hopes for easier policy. Europe’s STOXX 600 fell 1.2%, with semiconductor and chip-equipment makers under pressure, while related U.S. futures pointed to a rougher open for Nasdaq-linked stocks.

The shift mattered because it was not just another one-day wobble. The Federal Reserve had held its benchmark target range at 3.50% to 3.75% on June 17, its fourth straight pause, but its projections showed that nine of 18 policymakers expected at least one rate increase in 2026. The Fed also said the interest rate paid on reserve balances would stay at 3.65% effective June 18. For households, that kind of signal translates into a slower path toward relief on mortgage rates, credit-card borrowing and other floating-rate debt. Retirement accounts with heavy tech exposure also feel the squeeze when investors pull back from high-multiple stocks.

Daniel Schwen via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The selloff broadened quickly across markets. Nasdaq futures were reported down more than 2.5%, suggesting the previous day’s 1.2% drop in the S&P 500 could extend. In Asia, South Korea’s KOSPI fell about 10%, its sharpest one-day drop since March, with semiconductor names hit hardest. The Japanese yen hovered near a 40-year low, trading around 161.41 per dollar after briefly weakening to 161.93, as officials in Tokyo signaled they were ready to take resolute measures if needed.

The move also spread into bonds, currencies and oil, underscoring how quickly the market narrative turned from inflation relief to higher-for-longer caution. Oil fell another 2.8% to around $77 a barrel on June 18, its lowest since early March, after a 16% decline this month. By June 23, Brent crude was down more than 20% over the prior month and U.S. crude more than 22%, a drop that could eventually filter through to gasoline prices if it lasts.

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For now, investors are treating the Fed’s message as a reality check. The market still appears willing to reward strong earnings and AI-linked growth, but it is becoming much less forgiving when policy stays tight and valuations look stretched. That leaves the path to cheaper borrowing this fall more uncertain, even as lower oil prices offer some offset for consumers at the pump.