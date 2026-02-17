The 36th International Water Tasting brings waters from around the world to Berkeley Springs, highlighting quality, tradition, and global participation.

Berkeley Springs, WV is set to host the 36th International Water Tasting this weekend, welcoming waters from across the globe for one of the world’s most renowned competitions of its kind. As anticipation builds, the event is again positioned to spotlight both the quality and diversity of drinking water sources worldwide, drawing participants, judges, and enthusiasts to this historic West Virginia town.

World’s Top Waters on Display

The International Water Tasting in Berkeley Springs has evolved into a significant annual event, attracting entries from municipal, bottled, and sparkling water producers across continents. According to the event’s history and background, the competition has grown since its inception in 1991, now regularly featuring entries from more than a dozen countries and numerous U.S. states. Each year’s competition offers a cross-section of water quality and taste profiles, reflecting regional geological and environmental factors.

Competition Format and Judging Criteria

Participants submit water samples that are judged in several categories, including Best Municipal Water, Best Bottled Water, and Best Sparkling Water. The competition’s official rules and entry criteria emphasize rigorous blind tasting evaluations, with judges scoring on clarity, odor, taste, and aftertaste. Waters are also analyzed for their overall mouthfeel and any distinguishing characteristics that set them apart.

Waters are submitted from both large metropolitan systems and boutique bottled water brands.

Judges include water industry experts, journalists, and local officials, each bringing unique perspectives to the tasting process.

Significance and Global Impact

The Berkeley Springs event has earned a reputation as the “Olympics of Water,” as described by organizers and covered in event results archives. Past winners have seen their recognition translate into increased profile and trust among consumers, with many leveraging awards for marketing and quality assurance. The competition also shines a spotlight on the importance of water quality standards and public awareness.

In recent years, the event has highlighted not only taste but also the importance of drinking water standards and regulations, as well as the need for ongoing investment in public water infrastructure. The rigorous evaluation process underscores the science and artistry behind both municipal and bottled water production, aligning with global guidelines for drinking water quality.

Looking Ahead to the 36th Edition

This weekend’s 36th edition is expected to continue the tradition of diversity and excellence. While the full list of competitors is released during the event, prior years have included waters from as far as Japan, New Zealand, and Sweden, alongside entries from U.S. cities large and small. The winners will be announced live, with full results published for public review and industry benchmarking.

For those interested in the technical side, extensive water quality data and research is available for further exploration, enhancing public understanding of regional differences and best practices in water sourcing and treatment.

Conclusion

As the world’s leading water tasting returns to Berkeley Springs, it not only celebrates outstanding water but also elevates the conversation around quality, sustainability, and the essential role of water in daily life. The event serves as a reminder of the value of rigorous standards and cross-cultural appreciation for one of our most vital resources.