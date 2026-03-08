GLP-1 Drugs May Raise Bone, Tendon Injury Risk

New research suggests popular GLP-1 drugs, including Ozempic, may elevate the risk of bone and tendon injuries. Experts urge awareness as use rises.

GLP-1 receptor agonists, a class of drugs that includes widely used medications like Ozempic, have surged in popularity for their effectiveness in treating type 2 diabetes and promoting weight loss. However, recent findings highlighted by The Washington Post suggest that these drugs may come with an increased risk of bone and tendon injuries, raising important safety considerations as their use expands.

Study Raises Safety Concerns

According to a new study covered by The Washington Post, individuals taking GLP-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic may face a greater likelihood of sustaining bone fractures and tendon injuries. The study, while not yet cited in detail by The Washington Post summary, aligns with emerging evidence from clinical trials and observational research, which have explored the potential impact of these drugs on the musculoskeletal system.

GLP-1 drugs are prescribed for millions of Americans with type 2 diabetes and for weight management.

Ongoing and completed clinical trials are evaluating their long-term effects on bone density and injury risk.

What the Research Shows

Peer-reviewed research has examined how GLP-1 drugs influence bone metabolism. Some studies report changes in bone turnover markers and potential impacts on bone mineral density, though results have varied depending on the specific drug, population, and duration of treatment. Observational studies also indicate a possible association between GLP-1 drugs and an increased risk of tendon injuries, such as tendonitis or tendon rupture, particularly in older adults or those with pre-existing risk factors.

Key Findings from Recent Analyses

Some GLP-1 drugs have been linked with modest decreases in bone density over time, though the clinical significance remains under investigation.

Patients on GLP-1 therapy may experience higher rates of tendon injury compared to those not on these medications.

The risk appears to be higher among individuals with additional risk factors, such as advanced age, osteoporosis, or long-term steroid use.

Official Guidance and Monitoring

The FDA maintains ongoing safety reviews of GLP-1 drugs, issuing communications when new risks are identified. While no broad restrictions have been placed on these medications, healthcare providers are encouraged to monitor patients for signs of bone pain, unusual fractures, or tendon symptoms such as swelling, tenderness, or sudden pain, especially in the Achilles tendon.

Balancing Benefits and Risks

GLP-1 receptor agonists remain highly effective for managing type 2 diabetes and supporting weight loss, which can themselves reduce overall fracture risk by improving glycemic control and decreasing falls related to obesity. However, the possibility of increased musculoskeletal injuries means patients and clinicians should weigh benefits against potential risks, especially for those with pre-existing bone or tendon conditions.

What Patients Should Know

Report any new or worsening bone pain, swelling, or tendon discomfort to your healthcare provider promptly.

Discuss your individual risk factors for bone or tendon issues before starting GLP-1 medications.

Routine monitoring of bone health may be considered, especially for patients with osteoporosis or a history of fractures.

As research continues, experts recommend staying informed through reliable sources and consulting with healthcare professionals about treatment options. Ongoing clinical trials and updated FDA communications will help clarify the long-term safety profile of these widely used medications.

With millions relying on GLP-1 drugs for chronic conditions, continued vigilance and transparent reporting of potential risks remain essential to ensure optimal patient outcomes.