GMA and National Geographic reveal America’s seven natural wonders

GMA and National Geographic will unveil seven U.S. natural wonders during ABC’s 24-hour semiquincentennial broadcast, starting July 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

Good Morning America is teaming with National Geographic to unveil America’s seven natural wonders during ABC’s “Disney Celebrates America” event, a 24-hour multiplatform broadcast and primetime special that begins July 3 at 10 p.m. ET. The list, titled “Seven Natural Wonders of America,” will spotlight seven locations across the country as the network folds the project into its run-up to the nation’s 250th anniversary.

ABC says the celebration will span its brands and businesses, with programming, activations and storytelling across ABC, Disney Parks and attractions, and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu the next day. In its own description of the coast-to-coast event, ABC casts Disney Parks and attractions as the portal for celebrating America’s greatest stories, triumphs and traditions.

National Geographic is positioning the project as part of its broader “Wonders of America” editorial package tied to the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. The outlet says the package will focus on the grandest, wildest and strangest bits of geography and culture across an eclectic country, using the semiquincentennial to frame the country’s landscapes as part of its national identity story.

The selection also extends a broader “America the Beautiful” effort from Good Morning America, which has been moving through all 50 states in 50 weeks ahead of July 4, 2026. That campaign and the new natural-wonders list put national geography at the center of a larger media push to define what America looks like as it approaches its 250th birthday.

The timing matters as much as the list itself. By placing the reveal inside a company-wide July 3 and July 4 celebration, ABC and National Geographic are not simply ranking scenic places. They are helping choose which landscapes will stand in for a country still trying to tell a unifying story about itself, with the selections arriving as the semiquincentennial moves from commemoration into national broadcast event.