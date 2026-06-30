GMA completes 50-state journey ahead of America’s 250th birthday

GMA finished a yearlong 50-state tour that began in Delaware and now lands just before July 4, 2026, when the nation marks its 250th anniversary.

Good Morning America has wrapped its 50-state tour just as the country approaches its semiquincentennial, turning a travel project into a live inventory of how Americans see themselves. The yearlong ABC News series, 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful, began on July 3, 2025, with Ginger Zee in Delaware, the first state to join the Union.

ABC said the series moved state by state in the order each entered the United States, a structure that gave the rollout its own civic timeline. The project was explicitly linked to July 4, 2026, when America250 says the nation will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. ABC has also said the series coincided with the 50th anniversary of Good Morning America.

The route was never only about scenery. Early stops reached into Rehoboth Beach, Pennsylvania’s Shankweiler’s Drive-In, New Jersey farm produce and Georgia’s Girl Scouts history, mixing roadside Americana with local institutions and memory. That approach made the series less a parade of postcard views than a catalog of the places and traditions people often use to define what belongs in the national story.

The same impulse drives the All Fifty Club, founded in 2006 by Alicia Rovey after she began tracking her own state visits on a handmade U.S. map as a child. The club welcomes travelers who have visited all 50 states, and it also offers associate membership for people who have been to at least 35 states and continental membership for those who have covered all 48 contiguous states.

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Atlas Obscura has moved into the same terrain with a new 50-state map and community feature built around the idea that completing all 50 states remains a rare milestone. The company says only an estimated 2% of Americans ever do it. Louise Story, Atlas Obscura’s chief executive and publisher, wrote in March 2026 that she had visited 39 states and was documenting her own push to finish the full set by July 4, 2026.

Taken together, the ABC series, the All Fifty Club and Atlas Obscura point to a shift in how Americans travel and what they count as discovery. The focus has moved beyond famous landmarks toward smaller communities, local history and the civic meanings attached to each state, especially in a year when the nation is preparing to measure itself against its founding.