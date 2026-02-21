‘GOAT’ and ‘Wuthering Heights’ are neck and neck for the top box office spot, while a new Elvis Presley concert film surprises with strong audience turnout.

‘GOAT’ and ‘Wuthering Heights’ are locked in a close contest for the number one spot at the box office this weekend, according to multiple industry reports. Meanwhile, a newly released Elvis Presley concert film has exceeded expectations, drawing robust crowds and adding fresh excitement to the weekend’s box office results.

Weekend Box Office Highlights

‘GOAT’ and ‘Wuthering Heights’ are both contending for the top position at the U.S. box office, with early estimates indicating a razor-thin margin between the two films.

A new Elvis Presley concert documentary has debuted to strong audience turnout, outperforming predictions for a music event release.

Weekend box office statistics show competitive earnings for both ‘GOAT’ and ‘Wuthering Heights’, though final rankings may shift as updated revenue figures are released.

Disney Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

In addition to the weekend’s competitive box office race, Disney has become the first studio this year to surpass $1 billion in global box office receipts, a milestone driven in part by the strong performance of ‘Wuthering Heights’ in both domestic and international markets. This achievement underscores Disney’s ongoing box office dominance and the enduring appeal of its releases worldwide.

Elvis Presley Concert Film Surprises Analysts

The Elvis Presley concert film’s strong opening has drawn attention from industry analysts, who note that music event releases typically occupy a niche segment of the market. This weekend’s results, as tracked by The Numbers’ box office chart, indicate a significant appetite among audiences for legacy music content and special theatrical events. The film’s performance also highlights the continued resonance of Elvis Presley’s brand, which maintains a prominent position in official music sales tallies decades after his death.

Close Race at the Top

While precise revenue figures are still being finalized, early data suggests that ‘GOAT’ and ‘Wuthering Heights’ are separated by a narrow margin in weekend gross. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the competition between these two films is particularly notable given their different genres and target demographics. Such close races are relatively rare and often hinge on Sunday’s final audience turnout.

Broader Box Office Trends

This weekend’s results reflect ongoing trends in the post-pandemic box office landscape:

Strong performances from both original films and event-driven releases.

Major studios like Disney leveraging their international reach to secure large global earnings.

Increasing audience interest in special content, as demonstrated by the Elvis Presley concert film’s success.

For readers interested in a deeper dive into current box office trends and audience demographics, Statista’s box office statistics offer additional data and analysis.

Looking Ahead

As final revenue numbers are tallied, the weekend’s ultimate box office champion between ‘GOAT’ and ‘Wuthering Heights’ remains to be confirmed. The strong performances across the board suggest that audiences are returning to cinemas for both major releases and unique event programming. Industry observers will be watching closely for updated figures and the impact of these results on upcoming release strategies.