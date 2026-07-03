Godox launches tiny screenless point-and-shoot camera with transparent viewfinder

Godox’s C100 packs a transparent viewfinder into a 65-gram body, joining the mini-camera craze with a screenless design built for quick, nostalgic shooting.

Godox has jumped into the mini-camera revival with the C100, a tiny screenless point-and-shoot built around a transparent viewfinder. The company says the display has a light transmission rate of more than 50% and overlays framing guides, camera settings and battery status while supporting 16:9, 4:3, 3:2 and 1:1 shooting.

The C100 is aimed at simple, spontaneous shooting rather than careful setup. Godox says the camera weighs about 65 grams, measures 104 x 72 x 19 mm, charges and transfers data through USB-C, accepts microSD cards up to 128GB and can record for more than 1.5 hours of continuous video. It also supports OTG transfer for quick previewing and exporting to a phone or computer, reinforcing the idea that this is meant to be carried, used and shared fast.

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The launch lands in a market where dedicated cameras are drawing fresh attention even as smartphone imaging keeps improving. The Kodak Charmera remains widely popular, while influencers have been hunting down older Canon point-and-shoots on eBay. Godox’s entry adds another twist to that trend: not just compact size, but a deliberately odd transparent-LCD design that makes the act of shooting feel more tactile and visibly mechanical.

Not every detail is nailed down yet. PetaPixel noted that Godox had not disclosed the sensor size, image format or video quality when it covered the camera, and preview images suggested very small files in the roughly 320 KB to 570 KB range. That points to a product built more as a novelty lifestyle camera than as a serious imaging tool, even if the transparent display gives it a distinct identity in a crowded retro-tech lane.

Source: pttl.gr

The C100 also echoes an earlier transparent-viewfinder concept from Escura, which had been shown at CP+ in Yokohama earlier in 2026. For Godox, the move is notable because the company was founded in 1993 as a lighting and audio manufacturer and built its reputation on flashes, monitors and other photo accessories rather than stand-alone cameras. The C100 shows how far the compact-camera comeback has moved beyond specs alone, toward products that sell novelty, nostalgia and the pleasure of shooting with a device that feels different from a phone.