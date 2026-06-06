Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Remaster Hits PS5 in November

A remastered edition of the 2002 cult classic Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee is set for its PlayStation 5 debut this November, bringing updated visuals and retro action to a new generation.

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee, the beloved monster fighting game that originally stomped onto the scene in 2002, is making its way to modern consoles with a PlayStation 5 release scheduled for November. The announcement, first reported by Push Square, marks the first time the game will be available on a PlayStation platform, bringing a classic kaiju experience to a new generation of players.

Remaster Revives a Cult Classic

Originally released for the Nintendo GameCube, Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee earned a reputation among fans for its accessible, arena-based brawling and roster of iconic monsters from Toho’s Godzilla franchise. According to VGChartz data, the game achieved notable sales on its original platforms, cementing its legacy as a standout title in the monster fighting genre.

Push Square reports that the remastered edition will feature updated visuals and quality-of-life improvements. While specific details on enhancements or new content remain under wraps, the move to PlayStation 5 promises improved performance and a chance for longtime fans to relive the action on current hardware.

Making Its PlayStation Debut

Notably, this marks the first official release of Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee on a PlayStation console. The original game was exclusive to GameCube, with later versions appearing on Xbox. The remaster’s arrival on PlayStation 5, as listed on the official PlayStation games list, expands the game’s reach to an entirely new audience, capitalizing on the strong user base and technical capabilities of Sony’s latest hardware.

The remaster is slated for release in November 2026 , as reported by Push Square.

, as reported by Push Square. The PlayStation 5 user base continues to grow, with Statista statistics showing robust sales and high engagement for new releases.

This release coincides with ongoing excitement over major 2026 games, helping the Godzilla title find its own spotlight amid a crowded market.

Classic Gameplay, Refreshed for Today

The original Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee pitted players against each other in destructible city arenas, letting them control legendary monsters like Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah. The game’s blend of accessible controls, satisfying chaos, and fan service earned it solid reviews and a cult following. With the PlayStation 5 edition, players can expect a resurgence of classic couch multiplayer and a return to the game’s over-the-top spectacle.

As Push Square notes, the remaster will provide a nostalgic experience for veteran fans while also offering newcomers a chance to experience kaiju brawling at its finest. The game retains its E10+ ESRB rating, making it accessible to a wide range of players.

Looking Ahead

With its November launch window, Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee enters a competitive landscape but stands out for its unique blend of monsters and mayhem. The remaster is poised to capture both nostalgia seekers and a new PlayStation audience, bridging a two-decade gap since the cult classic first appeared.

As more details on features and enhancements emerge, anticipation is likely to grow for this long-awaited return. For fans of giant monster action and retro gaming, November promises a memorable showdown on PlayStation 5.