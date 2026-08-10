Gold eases from seven-week high as traders await inflation data

Gold slipped from a seven-week high as traders fixed on U.S. inflation data that could reset Fed cuts, Treasury yields and the dollar.

Gold eased from a seven-week peak on Aug. 10 as traders waited for the next U.S. inflation reading to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next move on rates. The metal had jumped after weak U.S. jobs data on Aug. 7 dented rate-hike bets, showing how quickly bullion has been reacting to each new economic release.

The pullback reflected a market focused on what the inflation print could do to borrowing costs, Treasury yields and the dollar. Gold does not pay interest, so rising yields can drain support from bullion, while softer inflation can revive demand from investors looking for protection against policy mistakes or currency weakness.

Investors are weighing geopolitical risk, trade tensions and slower global growth against the chance that U.S. inflation stays sticky enough to keep rates elevated for longer. In that environment, gold has been able to draw support when fear dominates, but it has also been vulnerable when Wall Street turns back to the path of the United States economy and the Federal Reserve.

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Ahead of the inflation release, consumer prices are expected to rise 3.4% year over year, with core CPI increasing 2.5% annually. A reading around those levels keeps pressure on rate-cut expectations and helps the dollar firm, a combination that weighs on gold because it makes the metal more expensive for buyers using other currencies. A softer print points the other way, easing real-yield pressure and giving bullion another chance to extend its recent rally.