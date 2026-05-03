Golden Tempo Wins Kentucky Derby, DeVaux Makes History

Golden Tempo’s late surge clinched the 2026 Kentucky Derby, making Cherie DeVaux the first woman trainer to win the race. Learn more about the results and payouts.

Golden Tempo stunned the crowd at Churchill Downs with a dramatic late surge to win the 2026 Kentucky Derby, marking a milestone as Cherie DeVaux became the first woman trainer in the event's storied history to claim victory. The result, widely reported by BBC and heavy.com, signals a breakthrough moment for women in horse racing and reshapes the conversation around the sport’s most iconic race.

Historic Win for Cherie DeVaux

DeVaux's achievement stands out against the Kentucky Derby's long history of female trainers striving for a win. Despite numerous attempts over the decades, no woman had previously trained a Derby winner until Golden Tempo crossed the finish line in 2026. BBC reported that DeVaux's victory was fueled by a gutsy late charge from Golden Tempo, overtaking the favorites in the final stretch. The win not only cements DeVaux's place in Derby history but also highlights the progress women have made in the sport.

Cherie DeVaux : First woman trainer to win the Kentucky Derby

: First woman trainer to win the Kentucky Derby DeVaux’s trainer statistics reveal consistent performance in graded stakes races

Golden Tempo’s victory breaks a historic barrier for women in racing

Golden Tempo’s Late Surge and Race Results

Golden Tempo’s performance was described as electrifying, coming from behind to seize the lead in the final furlongs. Heavy.com detailed the finishing order and official payouts, confirming Golden Tempo as the winner in a field that included notable trainers like Bob Baffert and Brad Cox. The official Kentucky Derby Stakes Results showed Golden Tempo crossing first, followed by several closely matched contenders.

Golden Tempo’s closing speed was key to the upset victory

The race featured a competitive field with established trainers

Payouts for the winning ticket reflected the surprise result

Payouts and Betting Outcomes

Heavy.com provided detailed information on the payouts for various bets:

Win payout for Golden Tempo exceeded expectations due to the horse’s underdog status

Exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets yielded substantial returns for bettors who picked Golden Tempo

The total purse distributed among the top finishers reflected the Derby’s tradition of rewarding excellence

For readers interested in the precise numbers and finishing order, the official Equibase Derby results offer a comprehensive breakdown.

Significance for Women in Racing

Cherie DeVaux’s historic win arrives amid ongoing discussions about gender representation in horse racing. According to BBC and historical sources, women trainers had long faced barriers in the Kentucky Derby, with several coming close but never clinching the top spot. DeVaux’s victory is notable not only for its rarity but also for its potential to inspire future generations. The background on women in the Derby provides context for this milestone and highlights past achievements and struggles.

Looking Ahead

Golden Tempo's win and DeVaux's breakthrough are expected to influence the landscape of horse racing, both in terms of betting patterns and the opportunities afforded to women trainers. As the sport continues to evolve, this 2026 Derby stands as a testament to perseverance and progress.

For those wanting to dive deeper into Derby history, statistics, and official records, resources like the Kentucky Derby Media Guide and Derby records offer rich data and milestones.

Golden Tempo’s victory will be remembered not only for its thrilling finish but also for the barrier it broke. Cherie DeVaux’s achievement is likely to inspire more women to pursue roles in training and leadership across the racing world, reinforcing Churchill Downs as a stage for both athletic and social progress.