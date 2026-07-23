Google adds selfie video as new account recovery option

Google now lets some locked-out users recover an account with a short selfie video, adding a biometric fallback to passkeys and Recovery Contacts.

Google added a selfie-video option for Google Account recovery for people who are locked out or cannot use their usual phone or computer. The company said the feature was meant to give users another simple and secure way back into accounts that can hold emails, photos, documents and contacts.

The new option fits into a broader shift away from password-only sign-in. Google said in May 2023 that it had begun rolling out passkeys, which it describes as an easier and more secure alternative to passwords. On its security pages, Google promotes passkeys as a sign-in method that uses a fingerprint, face scan or screen lock, giving users a device-based alternative before recovery is ever needed.

Google also added Recovery Contacts on October 15, 2025, letting users ask trusted friends or family members to help verify identity during account recovery. That makes the selfie video one more fallback in a growing set of recovery tools, alongside the guidance Google published in 2025 urging people to set up recovery options early so they do not get locked out in the first place.

The recovery path is aimed at a specific failure point: when a person has lost a device, forgotten access details or otherwise cannot use the normal sign-in method. In that moment, the selfie-video flow is designed to verify identity without requiring the old phone number, laptop or browser history that Google often uses in its automated recovery process.

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The security trade-off is obvious. A selfie video is biometric data, meaning it captures a person’s face on video in order to confirm identity. That can be more convenient than answering recovery questions or waiting for a trusted contact, but it also adds privacy stakes because account access now depends on a facial recording. Google has separate help pages for verification data and for data retention, which signals that this material is treated differently from a standard password reset.

Users who already have passkeys, recovery contacts and updated recovery information set up should rely on those tools first. The selfie video is best treated as a last-resort option for a true lockout, not a routine sign-in habit. Anyone uncomfortable submitting biometric video should enable Google’s other protections now, before the account becomes unreachable.