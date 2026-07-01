Google brings Gemini Spark to Mac with real-time tracking and app support

Google moved Gemini Spark onto Mac, where the agent can handle desktop tasks, track news and finance in real time, and even keep working from a phone.

Google pushed Gemini Spark onto Mac, deepening its bet that the next desktop assistant will not just answer questions but do work across files, apps and browsers. The update brings Spark into the Gemini macOS app so users can automate time-consuming tasks on a local machine, and Spark can also be assigned remotely from a phone to keep working while the user is away.

The Mac rollout started in beta for Google AI Ultra subscribers ages 18 and older in the United States. Spark’s app connections now include Google Tasks, Google Keep, Canva and Dropbox, giving the agent more places to pull information from and push work into. Spark can track topics in real time across news, sports and finance, and assemble a custom news digest or gather cited research.

AI-generated illustration

The native Gemini macOS app is available globally at no cost for Gemini users on macOS 15 and later, with support for the Option + Space keyboard shortcut, screen sharing and local files. The redesigned desktop experience will add new voice features and a design language called Neural Expressive.

At Google I/O 2026, Gemini was serving more than 900 million people each month across 230 countries and more than 70 languages, up from 400 million users the year before. Spark is a 24/7 personal AI agent built to proactively manage tasks and help people navigate digital life.

Source: indianexpress.com

Spark is limited to personal Google accounts with Google AI Ultra, requires Keep Activity to be turned on, and is available only in English. It is not yet offered in Australia, Canada, the European Economic Area, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Nigeria, Switzerland or the United Kingdom. Google warns users not to enter sensitive information directly into Spark task threads, even as scheduled tasks can continue running while users are offline.