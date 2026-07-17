Google delays Gemini launch as internal goals remain unmet

Google’s Gemini 3.5 Pro slipped months behind schedule after missing internal goals, sharpening pressure on Alphabet as OpenAI and Microsoft push harder.

Google’s Gemini 3.5 Pro is months behind schedule because the model has not yet met internal goals, a setback that shows how far generative-AI promises still have to travel before a national-scale rollout. The delay matters because Gemini sits at the center of Google’s AI strategy, and Alphabet now has to prove that its flagship model can match rivals on reliability as well as speed.

The company has been working to improve the model’s capabilities, particularly in coding, where performance gaps can be easy to spot and hard to hide. Internal benchmarks appear to be doing the real gatekeeping here: Google is not just chasing a launch date, it is trying to avoid releasing a version that would underperform in public comparisons or fall short on safety and quality measures.

That caution comes under heavy competitive pressure. OpenAI and Microsoft have used launches and partnerships to signal momentum across consumer apps, productivity software and enterprise tools, while the broader AI market keeps pressing developers to improve reasoning, reduce errors and control costs. For Alphabet, a delay can weigh on investor confidence just as AI remains a key driver of sentiment around the stock and the wider tech sector.

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The risk goes beyond Wall Street. A weaker-than-expected Gemini rollout could slow new features in Search, Workspace and mobile products, and it could leave enterprise customers waiting longer for tools that are supposed to work across languages, business workflows and Google’s own ecosystem. The model’s importance also means the company’s spending on data centers, chips and other AI infrastructure is tied to how quickly Google can turn research advances into a product people can trust. In a field moving at breakneck speed, the gap between a demo and a dependable release has become the competitive test that matters most.