Google, Epic drop settlement bid as Android app store changes loom

Google and Epic dropped their joint settlement bid as July 22 nears, when U.S. Android app listings start flowing to rival stores unless developers opt out.

Android app listings will start flowing to rival U.S. app stores on July 22 unless developers opt out. The change will include app names, icons, descriptions, screenshots and videos.

The case began in 2020, when Epic sued Google in San Francisco over Android app distribution and mandatory Google Play Billing. A jury found Google liable, U.S. District Judge James Donato issued a permanent injunction in October 2024, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld the verdict in July 2025. Donato's order required Google to open Android to rival app stores and blocked it from using scare screens and other barriers to discourage downloads outside the Play Store.

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Google notified developers on June 22 that, unless they opt out by July 22, Google Play will begin providing their app listings to third-party U.S. Android app stores. The updated policy applies to U.S. app and game listings already in Play.

On March 4, 2026, Epic said Google had announced changes opening Android devices to competition in stores and payments, and that the companies had settled their disputes worldwide, including in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. Epic also said the changes would bring Fortnite back to the Google Play Store worldwide and keep the company investing in the Epic Games Store for Android.

Source: reuters.com

Settlement terms in November 2025 cut Google service fees to between 9% and 20%, depending on the transaction, and made it easier to install third-party app stores that meet new security and safety standards. Google later would allow alternative billing systems, external links for purchases and a new process for third-party app stores.

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Google has argued throughout the fight that Epic's requested changes would put consumers' privacy and security at risk.