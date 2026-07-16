Google expands AI Mode to complete tasks across apps

Google is pushing AI Mode from answers into actions across Gmail, Chrome and Workspace, a shift that makes the tool more useful and more sensitive.

Google is expanding AI Mode beyond answers and into task completion across the apps people already use, deepening Gemini’s role in Gmail, Chrome, Android Auto and Workspace. The practical gain is obvious: more convenience and less app switching. The tradeoff is just as clear, because an assistant that can act across services requires more permissions, more data sharing and more trust.

That move builds on a rollout that began on March 5, 2025, when Google introduced AI Mode as part of its broader Search AI expansion. By Jan. 22, 2026, the company was describing “Personal Intelligence in AI Mode in Search: Help that’s uniquely yours,” signaling a push toward more personalized assistance. A separate Jan. 8, 2026 post, “Gmail is entering the Gemini era,” showed the same approach inside email, where Google has been layering AI into everyday communication rather than keeping it confined to a standalone chatbot.

AI-generated illustration

The company kept widening that reach through the spring. Google expanded Search Live globally on March 26, 2026, then announced AI Mode in Chrome on April 16, 2026, bringing more interactive search and assistance directly into the browser. Taken together, those releases show Google turning Search into a more active interface, one that can surface information, respond in real time and now move closer to doing work on the user’s behalf.

Google framed the broader direction even more bluntly around I/O 2026, describing the company as entering an “agentic Gemini era.” Its June 2026 AI roundup and related Workspace updates reinforced that message by positioning AI features less as add-ons than as core parts of productivity software. In Google’s own product stack, that means the line between search, email, browsing and office tools is getting thinner.

Source: wired.com

The company’s enterprise push followed the same pattern. Google Cloud Next 2026, held in Las Vegas, drew more than 32,000 attendees and centered on Gemini Enterprise and modernized workflows. That matters because Google is now packaging AI not only for consumers but also for businesses that want automated assistance inside the systems where work already happens.

Photo by Matheus Bertelli

Google has spent the past year turning AI Mode into a cross-app layer rather than a simple search feature. The next step is not better answers alone, but more direct action inside the services users rely on most.