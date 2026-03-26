Google launches Android 17 Beta 3 for Pixel, as OnePlus and OPPO join the beta rollout. Early adopters gain access despite ongoing bugs.

Google has begun rolling out Android 17 Beta 3 to its Pixel smartphone lineup, marking a significant milestone in the development of the upcoming Android operating system. The update, first highlighted by 9to5Google, signals the next phase of testing as Google continues to refine the platform ahead of its anticipated public release.

Android 17 Beta 3 Arrives on Pixel

The arrival of Android 17 Beta 3 offers Pixel device owners a glimpse into the latest features and changes Google is preparing for its next major mobile OS. While Google has not yet published a full changelog, previous betas have introduced interface tweaks, privacy enhancements, and under-the-hood improvements. Early testers can expect further refinements in stability and performance, although some bugs and issues are likely to persist at this stage. A complete list of features and known issues can be tracked in Google's official release notes.

OnePlus and OPPO Join the Android 17 Beta Program

Alongside Google's Pixel rollout, OnePlus and OPPO have expanded their participation in the Android Beta Program. Phandroid reports that both manufacturers are making Android 17 beta builds available to select flagship devices, including the OPPO Find X9 Pro, which recently received the Beta 2 update. These launches enable more users and developers to test Android 17 on a wider range of hardware, potentially accelerating bug identification and platform optimization.

OnePlus and OPPO device owners can check for eligibility and enrollment details through the Android Beta Program partner page.

Beta builds for non-Pixel devices may trail Google's releases by a version or two, as seen with OPPO's Find X9 Pro receiving Beta 2 while Pixel moves to Beta 3.

Known Issues and User Experience

As with any early beta software, users are cautioned that Android 17 betas contain bugs and stability issues. Both 9to5Google and Phandroid emphasize that early adopters should expect occasional app crashes, battery drain, and possible compatibility problems with third-party software. These limitations are balanced by the opportunity to preview new features and provide feedback that will help shape the final release. Google's developer documentation details the most significant changes and newly introduced APIs for those interested in technical specifics.

Expanding Beta Adoption Across Devices

The expansion of the Android 17 beta to more brands reflects Google's ongoing effort to reduce update fragmentation and ensure timely adoption. According to recent statistics, Android version distribution remains broad, with each new release facing a gradual adoption curve. By involving major device partners early, Google aims to boost developer engagement and streamline the transition to the stable release across the Android ecosystem.

What’s Next for Android 17

With the Android 17 development cycle progressing, further beta updates are expected in the coming months. Each beta brings the operating system closer to feature completion and stability. Users interested in joining the beta can find more information on device eligibility and program details via the Android Beta Program overview.

As Google and its partners gather feedback from this wider group of testers, the final version of Android 17 is poised to deliver a more polished and unified experience across devices when it arrives later this year.