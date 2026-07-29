Google expands Play Age Signals API as age checks tighten

Google’s Play Age Signals API lets Android apps adapt to age ranges and parental supervision while avoiding raw birthdates, as age checks tighten across platforms.

Google is expanding its Play Age Signals API, a beta feature in Android Developers that lets Android apps retrieve age-related signals and adjust experiences without collecting raw birthdates. The system is aimed at developers that need to tailor content, features and flows for users who are age-verified, under parental supervision or within a particular age range.

The API also folds into Google Play’s compliance machinery. Play Console Help says regulations in some jurisdictions and regions may require developers to notify Google Play when they make certain types of changes, and the Age Signals flow is designed to let developers flag significant changes as part of that process. That makes the tool more than a product feature: it is part of how app makers can respond to age-gating rules and supervision requirements without asking every user for a birthdate.

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Google has been laying the groundwork across its other products. In a June 13, 2025 post titled An age assurance tool for Europe and beyond, the company said safe, effective age checks are possible online. A later post on Nov. 19, 2025, A conversation on smarter and safer age assurance for Europe, showed Google treating age assurance as a policy issue as much as a developer feature. On April 29, 2025, the Google Wallet team also announced it was making it easier to prove age and identity, widening the company’s push beyond Play and into identity verification.

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The broader policy backdrop has only intensified. The OECD published a June 2025 technical paper on the legal and policy landscape of age assurance online for child safety and well-being, while the ESRB followed with a Dec. 17, 2025 privacy blog post on age assurance, bots and COPPA. Those debates matter because age-assurance tools can help platforms satisfy child-safety and compliance demands, but they also let developers infer enough about a user to shape access without directly identifying that person. The central tension now is whether that tradeoff stays narrowly focused on safety or becomes a wider system for deciding what teens and adults can see, use and buy online.