Google Health finally links Fitbit workouts and steps to Apple Health

Google Health 5.05 lets Fitbit data move straight into Apple Health from the Partner apps menu. The update cuts out third-party sync tools for iPhone users.

Google Health 5.05 is rolling out with direct Apple Health linking, letting iPhone users move Fitbit workouts, steps, vitals and other data into Apple Health from the app’s Partner apps menu. The change removes a detour that had pushed users toward third-party sync tools to bridge Apple and Google devices.

Google’s own support pages now treat Apple Health as a built-in option, with help articles titled “How do I use Apple Health with the Google Health app?” and “Connect third-party devices and apps to the Google Health app.” That is a sharp shift from the older setup, when Fitbit owners who wanted their data inside Apple Health often had to rely on intermediary apps, including App Store tools that explicitly marketed themselves as syncing Fitbit data to Apple Health.

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The company first recast Fitbit as Google Health in a May 7 blog post that introduced “a new era for your wellness.” In that post, Google said the redesigned app brought together activity, sleep, workouts, health metrics and supported medical records, and said it worked with Fitbit devices, Pixel Watches, Health Connect, Apple Health and supported third-party apps. Google Play and the App Store now list the product as Google Health (Fitbit), with the iPhone listing describing it as a personalized health coach and noting free in-app purchases.

The infrastructure around the product has also been expanding. Google’s API release notes added a Google Health Status Dashboard on June 22, another sign that the company is still building out the plumbing behind the app as it broadens support beyond Fitbit hardware. At the same time, Google Health Help Center community threads have kept surfacing iPhone-specific complaints such as “Fitbit sync issue with iPhone” and “steps not counting,” underscoring how often consumers had run into friction when trying to move health data between ecosystems.

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The practical effect of the 5.05 update is straightforward: Fitbit data no longer has to pass through workaround apps before landing in Apple Health. For people who mix an iPhone with Fitbit wearables, the update narrows one of the clearest points of platform lock-in in consumer health tracking, while shifting more of that data exchange into Google’s own software.