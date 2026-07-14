Google Images adds personalized For You feed, echoes Pinterest browsing

Google Images now opens with a personalized For You feed, real-time updates and Collection tabs, pushing the product toward Pinterest-style browsing.

Google Images is getting a personalized “For You” gallery that tailors results to a user’s interests and browsing history, then refreshes with new images in real time. The redesigned experience is rolling out over the coming weeks on desktop in the U.S. in English, and it requires users to be signed into a Google Account.

The change pushes Google Images further from a static search results page and closer to a browsable feed. Google is adding tabs above the gallery so people can jump back in and continue exploring what has already caught their attention, while also letting them save images into Google Collections. Google’s help material for the Images tab says the feed is personalized through interest selections, search history and saved items in Collections.

AI-generated illustration

The comparison to Pinterest is hard to miss. Pinterest describes itself as a visual search and discovery platform and says it has more than 600 million monthly active users worldwide. Google’s new layout leans into the same habits that made Pinterest sticky: browsing for inspiration, saving ideas for later and returning to a feed that keeps changing as new content appears.

Source: Android Authority

Google is also tying the redesign to the broader history of Google Images, which launched in July 2001 and is now marking its 25th anniversary. The company has highlighted a series of visual-search milestones, including Similar Images in 2009, Search by Image in 2011, Google Lens in 2018, Multisearch in 2022, Circle to Search in 2024, and AI Mode and Search Live in 2025. Read together, those releases show Google steadily moving visual search beyond a simple index of pictures toward more guided discovery.

Photo by cottonbro studio

The company is extending that strategy into generative search as well. Google is adding image generation to AI Overviews in Search, giving users a way to create custom visuals when they have a specific idea that does not already exist online. Combined with the new Images feed, the update suggests Google is trying to keep people inside a more open-ended visual environment, not just send them away with a single answer.