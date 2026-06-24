Google launches first Gemini-powered Home Speaker at $99.99

Google's $99.99 Home Speaker is built for Gemini, but the real test is whether it answers reliably enough to replace the Nest Audio and Nest Mini.

Google opened pre-orders for its first audio device built specifically for Gemini for Home at $99.99, with shipments set to begin June 25. The sharper question for buyers is not whether the speaker sounds polished, but whether it can be trusted in the daily, noisy routines where voice control either works instantly or becomes a frustration.

In two days of testing, the Home Speaker’s three microphones did not miss a basic voice command, even with the volume at 100 percent and music blasting from the unit. Each time the speaker heard "Hey, Google," it quickly ducked the audio and listened, a small but important sign that responsiveness, not design alone, is driving Google’s pitch for the device.

AI-generated illustration

The new model adds 360-degree audio, a light ring around the base that shows when it is listening or speaking, and a physical microphone mute toggle on the bottom. It comes in porcelain, hazel, jade and berry, and Google says it can pair with a Google TV Streamer for a home-theater setup or with other Nest speakers and Cast-enabled devices for whole-home playback. Google is also positioning the Home Speaker as the replacement for both the Nest Audio and Nest Mini, effectively moving its entry-level smart-speaker pricing up into the $99 range.

That hardware launch sits inside a broader overhaul of Google’s smart-home platform. Google launched Gemini for Home in early access in October 2025, replacing Google Assistant on supported speakers, displays, cameras and doorbells. In May 2026, Google added camera-based automation and reliability improvements, signaling that the company is trying to make Gemini the center of the Google Home ecosystem rather than a feature layered on top of older Assistant hardware.

Google via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The subscription piece is now part of that story too. Buyers get a six-month trial of Google Home Premium, which unlocks Gemini Live and advanced camera features such as searchable video history and AI camera capabilities. After the trial, the service costs $10 per month or $100 per year. That structure makes the Home Speaker feel less like a standalone speaker and more like a gateway into Google’s paid home platform, where the promise of smarter voice control is tied to a subscription that reaches beyond the speaker itself.