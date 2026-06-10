Google Nest Cam with Floodlight drops to record low $179.99

Google’s Nest Cam with Floodlight hit $179.99, $100 below launch and the lowest price on Google’s store. The deal still leaves buyers weighing a $10 monthly plan and Google-only app lock-in.

Google’s Nest Cam with Floodlight has fallen to $179.99 at Google, Amazon, Best Buy and Home Depot, a $100 cut from its $279.99 launch price and the lowest listed price on Google’s store. The drop makes the hardwired camera and floodlight combo look more competitive on sticker price, but the deeper question is whether the savings hold up once subscriptions and platform limits enter the picture.

The device is built for outdoor use, with 1080p HDR video, a 130-degree diagonal field of view and Google’s smart alerts for people, animals and vehicles. Google’s floodlight specs list two LED lights with adjustable brightness, up to 2,400 lumens and IP54 weather resistance. It also requires the Google Home app and a Google Account, which means it does not work with the older Nest app.

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That app lock-in matters because the free package is useful, but limited. Google says the camera can store up to 3 hours of event video history without a subscription, and it can fall back to local storage for up to an hour of recorded events if power or internet goes out. For households trying to cover a driveway, porch or side yard, that may be enough for basic monitoring, but it is a very different proposition from a full cloud archive.

Google Home Premium, the renamed Nest Aware plan, starts at $10 per month and expands event-based video history to as much as 60 days, plus 10 days of 24/7 recording for supported cameras and wired doorbells. That recurring charge can quickly narrow the advantage of the sale price, especially for buyers who only want a simple security setup and do not plan to stay inside Google’s ecosystem for the long term.

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The deal does make sense for people who already use Google Home and want an all-in-one floodlight and camera with on-device intelligence. It is less compelling for anyone who wants to avoid monthly fees or prefers hardware that works outside Google’s app. The discount improves the entry price, but the real value still depends on how much surveillance history, cloud storage and platform convenience a household is willing to pay for after the sale ends.