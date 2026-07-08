Google Photos adds AI video remixing in new Create tab

Google Photos has added Video Remix to its Create tab, letting eligible AI subscribers turn clips into watercolor, sketchbook or oil-painting styles.

Google rolled out Video Remix in Google Photos, adding AI-generated video styling inside the app’s Create tab for eligible Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers in select countries. Tyler McNierney, a Google Photos product manager, said the feature is powered by Gemini Omni and is designed to turn ordinary videos into share-worthy clips in seconds.

The tool can brighten a dark clip with cinematic relighting, replace a plain background with something more playful, or apply looks such as watercolor, raw sketchbook and oil painting. The Create tab now houses Animation, Cinematic photo, Collage, Highlight video, Photo to video and Remix.

AI-generated illustration

Remix is available only to users 18 and older, requires a personal Google Account, and is not available on Google Workspace or school accounts. Generative-AI features in Photos may produce unexpected or inaccurate results, and users can make only a limited number of photos or videos each day unless they buy a Google AI plan, which increases the number of generations.

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In July 2025, Photo to video came to Google Photos and Remix could turn photos into anime or 3D art. In August 2025, Remix was an experimental feature for selfies, portraits and pet photos in styles including 3D animation, anime, sketch and comic book. On January 26, 2026, Rebecca V. of Google Photos said Photo to video gained text prompts, initially for users 18 and older.