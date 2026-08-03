Google Pixel 11 leak points to August 12 launch event

Google has already teased August 12 on its own store pages, while leaked pricing puts the Pixel 11 at €999 and the Pro Fold at €1,999.

Google has already put August 12 in plain text on its U.S. and French Google Store pages, and the Pixel 11 leak trail now points to a four-phone lineup aimed squarely at the premium tier. The clearest price detail so far is European: Mint put the standard Pixel 11 at €999 and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold at €1,999.

That pricing would place Google in the same high-end lane as Apple and Samsung rather than in the value space some Pixel buyers have relied on before. The lineup attached to the launch window includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, giving Google a full ladder from mainstream flagship to foldable halo model.

AI-generated illustration

Google’s own store copy has sharpened the timing. The U.S. page says, "The next generation. Google Pixel 11. August 12." The French-language page reads, "La nouvelle génération. Google Pixel 11. Le 12 août." Google used its Made by Google '25 event, held on August 20, 2025, to say that year marked "10 generations of Google Pixel," so the new date would keep the company on a familiar annual hardware cadence.

Photo by Wisam Alazawi

The design leaks suggest evolution more than reinvention. Engadget said leaked Pixel 11 Pro Fold photos also include a mysterious new camera bar feature, while other leak coverage has pointed to fresh renders and a camera-bar direction across the family. That matters at this price level because a €999 entry point leaves little room for cosmetic changes alone; buyers will expect meaningful gains in hardware, cameras and battery life.

Source: Dele_o via Pixabay

Skepticism has already built around the next Pixel generation. Android Authority said on July 10 that it was seriously worried about upcoming Pixel 11 hardware, then returned on July 17 with a list of six things the phone needs to fix. Against that backdrop, the August 12 date and the leaked pricing suggest Google is preparing to ask premium-phone buyers to pay flagship money for a line that will have to prove itself quickly on performance, polish and the foldable’s real-world value.