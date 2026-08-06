Google reshuffles AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts roles

Demis Hassabis is stepping out of Google DeepMind’s day-to-day management as Alphabet redraws AI roles, while chief scientist Jeff Dean exits in a broader shake-up.

Alphabet overhauled its AI division on Wednesday, moving Demis Hassabis out of Google DeepMind’s day-to-day management and removing longtime chief scientist Jeff Dean in a reshuffle that reaches from research to product teams. The changes show how aggressively Google is trying to reset decision-making around a business that now sits at the center of search, cloud, consumer devices and safety work.

Hassabis will shift into a chair and chief scientist role, while Google also reworked responsibilities around its Gemini model group. The move gives Alphabet a cleaner chain of command at a moment when Google is trying to ship AI features faster and keep pace with Microsoft, OpenAI and Meta, all of which are pressing hard on model quality and product rollout. In practice, that means the company is deciding how much control to keep in the hands of its research elite and how much to hand to executives focused on commercialization.

The scale of the change matters because DeepMind, founded in 2010 and later folded into Google DeepMind, has long been one of Google’s most important AI engines. Any shift at the top can ripple through research priorities, safety policy and the pace at which experiments become products. Google already signaled a partial split between those functions on June 11, 2025, when it named Koray Kavukcuoglu to lead AI-powered product development. The latest reorganization extends that logic, suggesting Alphabet wants fewer seams between lab work and product execution.

Dean’s departure after 27 years underscores that this is not just a reshuffling of titles but a broader turnover inside Google’s AI core. Investors will read the move as a test of whether Alphabet can reduce friction inside a sprawling organization and move Gemini-related work more quickly. Employees will watch for which leaders gain influence as the company tries to balance scientific depth with shipping speed. For Google, the question is no longer whether AI is central to the business. It is who gets to decide how that business runs.