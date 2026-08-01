Google rolls back AI image generation in Google Earth after backlash

Google pulled a Nano Banana feature from Earth a day after launch, after fake collapsed towers, bombings and riots showed how easily satellite evidence could be forged.

Google rolled back a Nano Banana AI image-generation feature in Google Earth one day after announcing it, after users shared altered satellite scenes that appeared to violate company policies. The speed of the reversal exposed how easily a trusted mapping product could be turned into a source of fabricated destruction scenes.

Google had introduced the feature in a July 30 blog post about bringing AI image generation into Google Earth. The backlash came fast from journalists, human rights advocates and open-source analysts, who warned that putting generative AI into satellite imagery could blur the line between mapping and fabrication. Examples circulating alongside the launch included fake scenes of fires, bombings, riots, burn scars, refugee camps and military strikes. BBC Verify also showed a fake AI-generated satellite image depicting the Eiffel Tower in Paris as collapsed.

Google said generated images could be checked with SynthID watermarking and inspected with Gemini or Google Lens, but that did not settle the central concern: a false scene could still look believable enough to circulate as evidence. That risk lands especially hard in Google Earth, a product long used by researchers, reporters and investigators to document damage, track movement and verify claims in conflicts and disasters. Once an image looks like a real overhead view of a burned block, a shelled neighborhood or a camp, the damage is not just visual. It can shape what the public believes about a war zone or disaster site.

The warning was not new. The OECD AI incidents database flagged AI-generated deepfake satellite imagery as a misinformation risk in April 2021, years before Google brought the Nano Banana model into Earth. The brief rollout and rollback showed how quickly geospatial tools can become a new front in the information war, where the lie is not a doctored photo on a social feed but a falsified map-like view embedded in a product people trust to tell them what is happening on the ground.