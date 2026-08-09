Google set to unveil Pixel 11, Fold and Watch 5 at August 12 event

Google will use its Aug. 12 launch to push Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 5 as a tighter Gemini bundle. Leaks point to software-first upgrades, not a hardware reset.

Google has set its 2026 Made by Google event for Wednesday, Aug. 12, and the company is expected to use the stage to push Pixel 11 phones, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 5 as one AI-driven hardware package. The run-up has centered less on a dramatic redesign than on how tightly Google can bind Gemini to its devices and turn that software edge into a mass-market advantage.

The launch cadence fits Google’s pattern from last year. Google held its 2025 Made by Google event on Aug. 20, unveiling the Pixel 10 series, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. Google’s own recap said 2025 marked 10 generations of Pixel, a milestone that now frames the 2026 event as the next step in a yearly flagship cycle built around phones, watches and more aggressive AI messaging.

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Leaked details have pointed to a broader Pixel 11 lineup than a single flagship pair. On July 17, Tech Spurt said the Pixel 11 Pro XL, the smaller flagship models and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold had extensively leaked before launch. A July 15 post from ZONEofTECH said the Pixel 11 would arrive with new colors, a price hike, Pixel Glow and a Pixel Watch 5 in leaked material. On Aug. 5, TechAvid said a Pixel Watch 5 leak pointed to a Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated processor, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Software has been the clearest theme in the prelaunch chatter. Android Authority said on July 31 that software would take center stage in a leak around the Pixel 11 series and Pixel Watch 5, reinforcing the idea that Google is leaning on Gemini and feature updates as much as on new hardware. Google itself amplified that message on Facebook and Instagram with phrases including “Open up to what’s new” and “This one goes to 11.”

Source: Globetrotter19 via Openverse (CC BY-SA 4.0)

PCMag also said several celebrities were set to appear on Aug. 12 to help introduce Google’s new hardware, giving the event a more polished, mainstream pitch. The result is a launch built to show that Google no longer wants Pixel to be judged only against Apple and Samsung on specs and industrial design, but on how much of the user experience can be locked into Google’s own AI ecosystem.