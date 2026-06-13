Google’s Gemini app hit with alarming bug, then offers fix

Gemini turned a prompt into a working app preview, then flashed a broken-channel error and a fix button, a snapshot of AI coding's promise and rough edges.

Google’s Gemini app can now turn a long prompt into a working app preview in minutes. In the same moment, it can also surface a jarring warning: “Channel is unrecoverably broken and will be disposed!” The message looks severe, but the app also offered a fix button, a reminder that consumer AI coding tools can move fast without yet being fully dependable.

That tension sits at the center of Google’s current Gemini push. The company said in May 2026 that more than 900 million people across 230 countries and more than 70 languages use Gemini every month, up from 400 million users it said the product was serving at Google I/O the year before. Google has been presenting Gemini as its AI assistant for writing, planning, brainstorming and more, while also recasting it as a more proactive product that can do useful work on a user’s behalf.

The latest Gemini update leaned harder into that agentic pitch. Google described a redesigned experience with proactive help and new model capabilities, part of a broader effort to move Gemini beyond chat and into task completion. Chrome has become part of that strategy too, with Gemini in Chrome positioned as an AI browsing assistant that can help with research and use context across browser tabs, including shopping and booking tasks.

Source: preview.redd.it

The same expansion is showing up in Google’s developer tools. On May 19, 2026, Google DeepMind and Google Developers said Gemini 3.5 Flash reached general availability, and managed agents entered public preview in the Gemini API the same day. For ordinary users trying to build a personal app, that matters because it suggests the tooling is maturing. It also shows how much of Google’s AI roadmap now depends on Gemini working across the app, the browser, and the developer stack.

Photo by Solen Feyissa

Authors of the preprint: Gemini Team Google: Rohan Anil, Sebastian Borgeaud, Yonghui Wu, Jean-Baptiste Alayrac, Jiahui Yu, Radu Soricut, et al. via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The error message itself is a familiar Android-style runtime complaint that usually points to a broken communication channel or a crash condition, not necessarily a catastrophic failure. Still, for users trying to trust an AI assistant with code, the contrast was stark: a functioning prototype on one side of the screen, and a warning of system failure on the other. That is the state of consumer AI coding tools right now, capable of helping people build something real, but still dependent on human judgment when the stack breaks.