GOP Targets Last Democratic District in Tennessee House

Republicans in Tennessee are focusing on the state's sole Democratic House district, signaling possible redistricting after recent federal court decisions.

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are setting their sights on capturing the state’s last remaining Democratic-held seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives, following recent shifts in federal oversight of voting rights and redistricting.

Political Landscape Shifts in Tennessee

Tennessee, a state where Republicans hold a commanding majority in the state House, has just one district currently represented by a Democrat. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the state’s population has become increasingly urban and diverse, but that demographic reality is not reflected in its legislative make-up. The last Democratic district, located in urban Memphis, has withstood recent Republican gains elsewhere in the state.

Redistricting Pressure Grows After Voting Rights Ruling

Republican leaders have indicated that they may pursue new redistricting efforts now that recent court decisions have further weakened federal protections under the Voting Rights Act. Former President Donald Trump reportedly told supporters that Tennessee could be next in line for a redistricting overhaul, echoing calls from state leaders to reshape the political map in their favor.

Republicans currently hold supermajorities in both legislative chambers

Memphis’ lone Democratic district has remained a target of GOP strategists for several election cycles

Legal changes have made it easier for state lawmakers to enact new district lines without prior federal approval

Democratic Stronghold Under Threat

Memphis, which is majority-Black and reliably Democratic, has historically provided the party its only legislative foothold in the state. The district’s survival has depended on carefully drawn boundaries that concentrate Black voters. GOP leaders, emboldened by recent court decisions, have suggested they may push for maps that further dilute the city’s Democratic influence, a practice known as cracking.

As reported by The New York Times, Senator Marsha Blackburn and other prominent Republicans have called for new maps to ensure “fair representation,” though critics argue that the real goal is to erode the last vestige of Democratic power in the legislature.

Legal and Political Context

The Supreme Court’s rollback of federal preclearance requirements under Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act has granted states like Tennessee more leeway to redraw legislative boundaries without federal oversight. According to the Cook Political Report, Tennessee is now considered one of the least competitive states in legislative elections, with Republican candidates routinely securing landslide victories in most districts.

Recent election results confirm this trend: official state returns show that in the last House election, Republicans won all but one seat, with Democrats only holding on in the Memphis district by a narrow margin.

What’s Next for Tennessee’s Political Map?

With Republicans making no secret of their ambitions, Democrats and voting rights advocates are bracing for a new round of legal and political battles over district boundaries. The outcome could further erode the already limited representation of minority and urban interests in the state legislature.

Tennessee’s experience is part of a broader national trend, as states with unified partisan control exploit legal openings to solidify their advantages in legislative maps. For now, the focus is on Memphis—and whether the state’s last Democratic district can withstand the coming Republican push.

For more information on Tennessee’s legislative districts and recent election results, visit the official redistricting portal and state election results.