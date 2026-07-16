GOP faces backlash as Iran war threatens 2026 midterms

Trump blasted GOP senators over Iran war powers as six in 10 Americans disapproved of his handling of the war.

President Donald Trump lashed out at Republican senators who backed an Iran war powers resolution, saying they were making his job more difficult. The break with party leaders on June 24, 2026, underscored how the Iran conflict has turned into a political liability for Republicans, with Bill Cassidy, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Rand Paul among the lawmakers who crossed party lines.

Inside Washington, the fight has exposed familiar Republican divisions between hawks who backed Trump’s strikes and lawmakers worried about presidential war powers, oil and gas prices, and the Strait of Hormuz. By early April, the operation had entered its sixth week, and GOP patience was thinning as the Senate became the site of the first successful war powers rebuke to Trump over Iran. Republicans have largely praised the strikes, but a handful joined Democrats in saying the White House needed congressional authorization for war.

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The political risk extends well beyond the Capitol. Polling showed six in 10 Americans disapproved of Trump’s handling of the Iran war, and a majority of Americans disapproved of U.S. military action in Iran. One survey also found that less than half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents ages 18 to 29 supported the war, a warning sign for lawmakers who are already bracing for backlash heading into the 2026 midterms.

The Iran fight is unfolding alongside a separate national security debate over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Congress has pressed ICE on use-of-force practices during Trump’s second term, after internal documents showed training on use-of-force procedures and law-enforcement experts warned that violent encounters could damage public trust for years. NBC4 Washington said those concerns centered on whether aggressive encounters with ICE officers could erode confidence in law enforcement well beyond the current administration.

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The numbers have sharpened that debate. ICE added 12,000 officers and agents in January to support Trump’s mass deportation campaign. During the first 500 days of his second term, at least 52 people died in ICE custody. Another report counted 29 incidents involving federal immigration agents, including 16 shootings, as of Jan. 9, 2026. The Deportation Data Project said deportations within the United States increased by a factor of five in Trump’s first year back in office, while ICE arrests quadrupled during the first nine months of his second term.

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Together, the Iran war and the ICE crackdown have put Republicans in a difficult position: defend an aggressive national security agenda, or answer to voters increasingly uneasy about how much power the White House is using at home and abroad.