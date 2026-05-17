GOP Senator Who Backed Trump Conviction Loses Primary

A Republican senator who voted to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial has lost their primary race, signaling continued GOP loyalty to the former president.

A Republican senator who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial has lost their primary election, marking a significant moment in the ongoing dynamics of the GOP and its relationship with the former president.

Primary Loss Ends Senate Career

The Washington Post reported that the senator, one of the few Republicans who broke ranks to vote for conviction after the January 6 Capitol riot, was defeated by a primary challenger aligned more closely with Trump. This outcome underscores the enduring influence of the former president within the Republican Party, especially among its core primary voters.

The senator was among just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in the official Senate roll call vote held in February 2021.

This conviction vote followed the House's decision to impeach Trump on charges of inciting insurrection, which passed largely along party lines. The House roll call record shows only ten Republicans supported impeachment at that stage.

The senator's defeat in the 2024 primary follows a pattern seen in other races where Trump-aligned challengers have ousted Republicans perceived as disloyal, as documented by Cook Political Report's Senate race ratings.

Republican Party Loyalty to Trump

Since leaving office, Trump has maintained a powerful grip on the GOP base. Republican politicians who have publicly criticized Trump or voted against him in high-profile moments, such as the impeachment proceedings, have often faced backlash from voters and party activists. The senator's loss is widely viewed as a referendum on their impeachment vote and a warning to other Republicans considering similar actions.

According to Pew Research analysis, while a majority of Americans believed Trump bore some responsibility for the Capitol riot, Republican voters were far less likely to support conviction. This divide has been reflected in party primaries, where Trump maintains strong support and frequently endorses challengers to Republican incumbents who opposed him.

What the Election Results Show

Official state government primary results confirm the senator's defeat. The results highlight the power of party primaries in shaping the ideological direction of the Senate, particularly in safe Republican states where the primary victor is likely to win the general election.

Primary turnout was high, reflecting the strong interest among Republican voters in the contest.

The challenger campaigned heavily on loyalty to Trump and criticism of the senator's impeachment vote.

Down-ballot races in the same primary also saw Trump-endorsed candidates performing well.

Implications for the 2024 Senate Landscape

The senator's defeat could have broader consequences for the makeup and direction of the GOP in the Senate. According to Ballotpedia's Senate elections overview, several other incumbents who have clashed with Trump face primary challenges this cycle. The results may deter others from breaking with party orthodoxy or challenging Trump-aligned positions.

While this primary loss marks the end of the senator's tenure, it also signals to Republican officials nationwide that breaking with Trump remains politically risky, especially in intraparty contests. The long-term consequences for party unity and legislative priorities remain to be seen as the GOP heads into a pivotal general election season.