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GoPro Max 2 accessory bundle drops to $369 at Amazon

Amazon lists the GoPro Max 2 accessory bundle at $369, with a 48-inch pole, two Enduro batteries and a 64GB card that make it easier to start shooting right away.

Mike Shaw

Mike Shaw

2 min read
GoPro Max 2 accessory bundle drops to $369 at Amazon
GoPro Max 2 accessory bundle drops to $369 at Amazon

Amazon is listing the GoPro MAX2 + Accessory Bundle at $369, a price that makes more sense for buyers who want a ready-to-shoot 360 setup than for anyone looking for a bare camera body alone. The bundle folds in a 4ft, 1.2m extension pole, two 1960mAh Enduro batteries and a 64GB SanDisk microSD card, which lowers the cost of getting from unboxing to first use.

The pricing matters because GoPro’s MAX2 sits in a premium corner of the action-camera market. GoPro introduced the camera in a Sept. 23, 2025 press release and described it as a true 8K 360 camera with twist-and-go replaceable lenses, 10-bit color in true 8K, GP-Log, six microphones and a bitrate of up to 300Mbps. GoPro also said the camera captures up to 21% more resolution than the competition, a claim aimed squarely at buyers comparing 360 footage quality rather than just waterproof durability or frame rates.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

The accessory bundle is also priced aggressively against other retailers. B&H Photo Video lists the same GoPro MAX2 accessory bundle at $369.00, while Best Buy’s listing showed $649.95 before discount. That spread makes the current Amazon price look less like a routine sale and more like a meaningful markdown for shoppers who want the camera and the basic add-ons in one transaction.

GoPro has also been leaning hard into launch-period bundle pricing. The company’s own site promoted MAX2 deals with “$200 OFF MAX2 + MAX2 BUNDLES,” and on Oct. 22, 2025, GoPro announced a new accessory lineup built specifically for GoPro 360 cameras, including floating extension poles and ski pole mounts. That matters for real-world use because 360 buyers often need extra mounting gear before the camera is truly practical on water, snow or fast-moving travel shots.

Related photo

For buyers weighing whether to spend at this level, the value is clearest if the goal is to shoot immersive footage immediately, not assemble a kit piecemeal. The bundle does not turn the MAX2 into a budget camera, but it does reduce the accessory tax that usually pushes 360 setups higher before the first clip is ever recorded.

Sources

  1. [1]theverge.com
  2. [2]investor.gopro.com
  3. [3]bhphotovideo.com
  4. [4]amazon.com
  5. [5]bestbuy.com
  6. [6]gopro.com

Tags

#technology#GoPro Max#Amazon
Mike Shaw

Mike Shaw

Veteran crime and justice reporter who has covered major trials, police investigations, and community safety issues for over fifteen years. Committed to holding power accountable while giving a voice to those affected.