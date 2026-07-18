GoPro Max 2 accessory bundle drops to $369 at Amazon

Amazon lists the GoPro Max 2 accessory bundle at $369, with a 48-inch pole, two Enduro batteries and a 64GB card that make it easier to start shooting right away.

Amazon is listing the GoPro MAX2 + Accessory Bundle at $369, a price that makes more sense for buyers who want a ready-to-shoot 360 setup than for anyone looking for a bare camera body alone. The bundle folds in a 4ft, 1.2m extension pole, two 1960mAh Enduro batteries and a 64GB SanDisk microSD card, which lowers the cost of getting from unboxing to first use.

The pricing matters because GoPro’s MAX2 sits in a premium corner of the action-camera market. GoPro introduced the camera in a Sept. 23, 2025 press release and described it as a true 8K 360 camera with twist-and-go replaceable lenses, 10-bit color in true 8K, GP-Log, six microphones and a bitrate of up to 300Mbps. GoPro also said the camera captures up to 21% more resolution than the competition, a claim aimed squarely at buyers comparing 360 footage quality rather than just waterproof durability or frame rates.

AI-generated illustration

The accessory bundle is also priced aggressively against other retailers. B&H Photo Video lists the same GoPro MAX2 accessory bundle at $369.00, while Best Buy’s listing showed $649.95 before discount. That spread makes the current Amazon price look less like a routine sale and more like a meaningful markdown for shoppers who want the camera and the basic add-ons in one transaction.

GoPro has also been leaning hard into launch-period bundle pricing. The company’s own site promoted MAX2 deals with “$200 OFF MAX2 + MAX2 BUNDLES,” and on Oct. 22, 2025, GoPro announced a new accessory lineup built specifically for GoPro 360 cameras, including floating extension poles and ski pole mounts. That matters for real-world use because 360 buyers often need extra mounting gear before the camera is truly practical on water, snow or fast-moving travel shots.

For buyers weighing whether to spend at this level, the value is clearest if the goal is to shoot immersive footage immediately, not assemble a kit piecemeal. The bundle does not turn the MAX2 into a budget camera, but it does reduce the accessory tax that usually pushes 360 setups higher before the first clip is ever recorded.