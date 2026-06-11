Gordie Howe bridge opening delayed amid Trump border dispute

A $4.7 billion Detroit-Windsor bridge missed its June 13 opening after Trump’s ownership threats turned a trade project into a border bargaining chip.

The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge was put on hold as the United States and Canada delayed a June 13 ribbon-cutting, leaving a key cross-border link in limbo just as it was ready to open. The delay pushes back a project meant to ease freight movement, commuter traffic and trade across one of North America’s busiest corridors, and it lands in the middle of a dispute that has turned a major piece of infrastructure into a test of presidential power.

The bridge is a six-lane crossing linking Interstate 75 in Michigan with Highway 401 in Ontario, with a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists. Built to provide redundancy to the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, it was designed to improve border processing, trade flow and highway-to-highway connectivity between Detroit and Windsor. At about $4.7 billion, it is one of the largest public infrastructure projects tied to the U.S.-Canada border.

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The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said both countries agreed to take time to resolve outstanding issues. The authority also said workers on both sides of the border had brought the bridge to its current state of readiness, underscoring how close the project had come to opening before the latest political fight intervened. For manufacturers, truckers and customs officials, the delay means the region must keep relying on existing crossings that already carry heavy traffic.

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The politics around the bridge sharpened in February, when President Donald Trump threatened to block the opening unless the United States received at least half ownership. Canadian and Michigan officials responded that the U.S. already had an ownership stake through the joint arrangement. Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canadians had paid for the bridge in full and that the project used both Canadian and American workers, along with steel from both countries. The dispute has added a diplomatic edge to a project meant to symbolize cooperation rather than confrontation.

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The bridge’s path to opening has already stretched across decades. Planning began with a cross-border traffic study in 2000 and 2001, followed by a planning and feasibility study from 2001 to 2004. Construction officially began on October 5, 2018, and the two sides were physically connected in July 2024. Project officials had previously expected completion in early 2026. Now, with the opening delayed again, the bridge’s value is measured not only in lanes and cargo capacity, but in whether shared infrastructure can be shielded from the politics of the moment.