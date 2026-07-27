Gordie Howe bridge opens, linking Canada and United States by Monday

Truckers and commuters got a new Detroit-Windsor option as the Gordie Howe bridge opened Monday at noon, with the pedestrian path set to follow Aug. 5.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge opened to vehicle traffic Monday at noon, giving the Detroit-Windsor corridor a new crossing that officials hope will ease freight bottlenecks, commuter backups and customs pressure at one of North America’s busiest trade gateways.

The bridge links Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario, across the Detroit River and adds another route for cars and commercial traffic alongside existing regional crossings. For the auto industry, manufacturers and border agencies that depend on the corridor, the opening turns a long-planned project into a working piece of the supply chain, with a modern layout intended to handle inspections and traffic management more efficiently.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are scheduled to begin using the bridge’s toll-free multi-use path on Wednesday, Aug. 5, extending the crossing’s role beyond freight and daily driving. That second phase gives the bridge a broader public use, even as the immediate focus remains on whether the new span can pull trucks and commuters away from congestion elsewhere or simply redistribute it.

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The opening followed a ceremony in Windsor on Friday, July 24, where Canadian officials marked the project’s final pre-opening milestone after years of testing, reviews and commissioning work. Local coverage described the bridge as one of North America’s largest infrastructure projects and a crossing decades in the making, underscoring how much binational coordination went into reaching the opening day.

The political backdrop was not absent. AP also reported that Canada canceled a planned joint U.S.-Canada bridge-opening event after tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, a reminder that even a transportation project built to smooth trade can become part of the wider dispute over cross-border commerce.

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For shippers, the key question now is whether the new span will cut delays and lower costs at the region’s most important border economy, where minutes lost at inspection booths can ripple through assembly lines and delivery schedules. For commuters and local businesses, the test will be immediate: whether the bridge brings real relief to daily traffic or pushes the same congestion to a different point in the system.